  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Italgas S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35 2022-07-25 am EDT
5.285 EUR    0.00%
12:01pItaly does not need EU plan to cut gas by 15% - Italgas
RE
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Italgas S.p.A., H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07:34aITALGAS : consolidated results as at 30 june 2022 approved
PU
Italy does not need EU plan to cut gas by 15% - Italgas

07/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
MILAN, July 25 (Reuters) - Italy should not need to cut its gas consumption by 15% in the winter as proposed by the European Commission, the chief executive of gas distributor Italgas said on Monday.

"Thanks to the activity of the government... the upcoming winter should be not so critical for Italy," Paolo Gallo said, adding that the 15% reduction in gas used in the country should not be required.

Italy has been reducing its reliance on Russian gas since the invasion of Ukraine and is aiming to get its storage facilities filled in time for winter.

Gallo added it would however be up to Italian policymakers to take a final decision on Brussels' plan.

The European Commission proposed last week that the 27 EU member states each cut their gas use by 15% from August to March. The target would be voluntary, but the Commission could make it binding in a gas supply emergency.

Brussels has urged countries to curb gas use now to help fill storage ahead of winter, but the EU plan has faced resistance from a number of governments.

The latest proposal, drafted by the Czech Republic, offers a range of exemptions to the binding target to use less gas.

The Italgas CEO made his comments during a conference call after the gas distributor reported a 6.3% rise year on year in first-half revenue to 707 million euros ($723 million), driven also by the expansion of the business that helps companies and households to enhance energy efficiency.

Italgas is on track to meet a full-year guidance for its adjusted core profit of between 1 billion and 1.03 billion euros and does not see risks for its business in case of a prolonged halt of gas supplies from abroad.

The group expects to finalise the acquisition of Greece's DEPA Infrastructure in early September and has already put in place a financing package for the deal, the top executives said. ($1 = 0.9783 euros) (Editing by Giulia Segreti)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 432 M 1 464 M 1 464 M
Net income 2022 370 M 379 M 379 M
Net Debt 2022 5 737 M 5 864 M 5 864 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,6x
Yield 2022 5,73%
Capitalization 4 282 M 4 378 M 4 378 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,00x
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 608
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ITALGAS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italgas S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALGAS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 5,29 €
Average target price 6,13 €
Spread / Average Target 15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paolo Gallo Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Gianfranco Maria Amoroso Chief Financial Officer
Carlo Piergallini Chairman-Supervisory Board
Benedetta Navarra Chairman
Alessio Minutoli Manager-Legal, Corporate Affairs & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALGAS S.P.A.-12.67%4 378
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-32.37%19 519
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.53%17 819
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-24.40%9 818
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.78.04%8 921
UGI CORPORATION-10.19%8 658