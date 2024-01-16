(Alliance News) - Italgas Spa reported Tuesday that the company's director of Institutional Relations and Regulatory Affairs, Nunziangelo Ferrulli, sold 5,339 ordinary shares.

The shares were sold at an average unit price of EUR5.28, for a total consideration of EUR28,189.92.

Italgas shares closed Tuesday in the red by 0.5 percent at EUR5.32 per share

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.