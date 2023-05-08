Advanced search
    IG   IT0005211237

ITALGAS S.P.A.

(IG)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:25:42 2023-05-08 am EDT
5.830 EUR   -0.85%
Short selling on Italgas and Saras drops
AN
Italgas S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Italgas to Merge 3 Greek Companies Owned by Depa Infrastructure
CI
Short selling on Italgas and Saras drops

05/08/2023 | 10:06am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 5, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Millenium International Management cuts short on Italgas to 0.48% from 0.50%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 0.69% from 0.72%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

