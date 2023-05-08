Short selling on Italgas and Saras drops

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of May 5, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Millenium International Management cuts short on Italgas to 0.48% from 0.50%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace cuts short on Saras to 0.69% from 0.72%

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

