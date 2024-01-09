(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Askoll Eva is advancing 8.4 percent to EUR0.3750. The stock in the MarketScreener platform expresses a target price with one analyst placing it at EUR0.43, making it about 24 percent underpriced.

H-Farm is advancing 5.1%, rearing its head again after two sessions among the bearish.

LOSERS

Italia Independent is giving up 6.0% to EUR0.25 per share, taking the monthly to negative 32%.

Aton Green Storage is contracting by 4.9%. There is high trading volume on the stock, with over 54,000 changed hands compared to the 52-week daily average of 4,900.

