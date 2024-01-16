(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.
----------
WINNERS
----------
Italia Independent is advancing 18 percent to EUR0.13 per share, rebounding after four sessions of heavy declines.
----------
Pharmacosmo is appreciating 6.0% to EUR1.06 per share, after 2.3% on eve.
----------
LOSERS
----------
Impianti is giving up 6.4% to EUR0.47 per share, in profit taking after four sessions closed with a bullish candle.
----------
TMP Group, meanwhile, is depreciating 5.4 percent to EUR4.73 per share, in its third bearish session.
----------
By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
