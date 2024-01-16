January 16, 2024 at 07:36 am EST

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

WINNERS

----------

Italia Independent is advancing 18 percent to EUR0.13 per share, rebounding after four sessions of heavy declines.

----------

Pharmacosmo is appreciating 6.0% to EUR1.06 per share, after 2.3% on eve.

----------

LOSERS

----------

Impianti is giving up 6.4% to EUR0.47 per share, in profit taking after four sessions closed with a bullish candle.

----------

TMP Group, meanwhile, is depreciating 5.4 percent to EUR4.73 per share, in its third bearish session.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

