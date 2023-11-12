Certain Ordinary Shares of Italian Design Brands S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023.

Certain Ordinary Shares of Italian Design Brands S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-NOV-2023. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 181 days starting from 15-MAY-2023 to 12-NOV-2023.



Details:

The usual lock-up commitments are also envisaged by the Company and the Existing Shareholders vis-à-vis the Joint Global Coordinators, effective for respectively 360 and 180 days after the Offer, in line with market practice and subject to the customary exceptions and waivers of the Joint Global Coordinators.