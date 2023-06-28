Andrea Sasso, Chairman & CEO of IDB, was among the speakers at the 9th Pambianco - Interni Design Summit, staged at Palazzo Mezzanotte, an appointment with furniture industry professionals titled "The new normal of Italian furniture. Opportunities and strategic options to continue the path of development."

In the interview with Barbara Lunghi, Head of Primary Markets Italy Borsa Italiana, Andrea spoke about IDB Group, its recent listing on Euronext Milan and the reasons why the Group took this path.

"The listing was one of the key promises made to entrepreneurs by both management and investors. From the beginning, it was considered a starting point, not just a goal. Listing represents a fundamental step for several reasons: first of all, it ensures transparency; it increases the attractiveness for managerial talent and businesses; it allows us to attract capital to be used for both organic growth and M&A transactions; and it favors a perfect alignment of interests between shareholders, entrepreneurs, and management. Last but not least, being listed represents an extraordinary advertising campaign not only for IDB, but also for all the brands we manage."