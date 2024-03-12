PRELIMINARY FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS

AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023

11 March 2024

18.00 - 19.00 (CET)

Presenters today

Andrea Sasso

Chief Executive Officer

Giorgio Gobbi

Managing Director

Alberto Bortolin

Chief Financial Officer

Marella Moretti

Corporate Development

& IR Manager

IDB full 12 months 2023 financial highlights(1): all-timesales record at around € 311M, despite the complex macroeconomic environment and with Core HEDF market going through a new consolidation phase

Actual Revenue

€ 287,4 mln

+44,0% vs. 12M 22

@ current exchange rates

Full Adj. EBITDA(3)

€ 54,3 mln

+10,3% vs. F12M 22

Margin 17,5%(4)

Net Bank Debt

(post new acquisitions)

    • 14,2 mln
  • € 87,1 mln NFP incl. put&call options and earnouts
  • € 120,9 mln NFP incl. IFRS16

Full Revenue(2)

€ 310,8 mln

+16,6% vs. F12M 22

(+3,9% organic)

@ current exchange rates

Full Adj. Net Income(5)

€ 25,6 mln

+0,4% vs. F12M 22

Margin 8,2%

Cash Conversion(6)

86,2%

  1. Data prepared under IFRS Gaap. (2) Full 12M 2022 data prepared including 12 months of Gamma, Flexalighting NA and Cubo Design, despite exact acquisition date (consistently with the IPO Prospectus). Full 12M 2023 data prepared including 12 months of Axolight and Turri, despite exact acquisition date. (3) Adjusted EBITDA computed as Reported EBITDA (fully compliant with IFRS 16) + non-recurring costs + M&A transaction costs + IPO costs. (4) Excluding the effect of the most recent acquisitions Axolight e Turri, the 12M 2023 Full Adj. EBITDA Margin is 18,0% (5) Income Adjusted for EBITDA Adjustments, change in estimate of put&call options and earnouts on Balance Sheet, amortization of PPA and related fiscal

effect. (6) Calculated as (Full Adjusted EBITDA - CAPEX)/Full Adjusted EBITDA.

In 2023 IDB reference market entered into a «normalization phase» due to a combination of higher interest rates and people catching-up with experiential consumption…

Core HEDF market evolution (€ bn | 2009-2023E1)

CAGR

Italian Macrosistema

'15-'23E:

~5%

Arredamento

FY23E ~ -3,5%2

…in this context, IDB provides for stronger growth, thanks to both organic and inorganic opportunities

CAGR

'15-'23E:

~38%

Davide Groppi

Discover the store

(1) Company elaboration based on Bain&Company - Altagamma «High-End Market Monitor 2022» and «Luxury goods worldwide market study Fall 2023». (2) Preliminary 2023 data, Centro Studi FederlegnoArredo.

IDB carried out multiple online and offline activities to enhance brands' DNA narratives and effectively engage target customers

Davide Groppi launched a new campaign to

Gervasoni attended

celebrate the 10th anniversary of TeTaTeT

Maison&Objet 2024 @Paris

Watch the full video

Saba lounge in collaboration with Ruinart @Miart 2023

Meridiani opened a new corner @Omobito, renowned Tokyo furniture dealer

Gamma Arredamenti took part to the #DubaiDesignWeek

After the launch in July and the first exhibitions of «Rotante Massimo III»,

the IDB FOR ARTS collection grows with a new masterpiece by Lucio Fontana

Lucio Fontana

Concetto Spaziale, Natura, 1959/60

The sculpture will be displayed in occasion

of the opening of the new Davide Groppi

Rotante Massimo III, Arnaldo Pomodoro

Rotante Massimo III, Arnaldo Pomodoro

flagship store in Milan

@Meridiani Flagship Store, Via Manzoni 38 - Milan

@Meridiani Flagship Store, 192 Lexington Ave - New York

(@Salone del Mobile 2024)

IDB products keep collecting awards and prestigious recognition, testifying the superior quality of their style, design and functionality

Ratio sofa

Turri

FM

Anima

Davide Groppi

Davide Groppi

Metis sofa system

Roma sofa

Saba

Turri

Paralela

Magia

Post Prandium

Vis à Vis

Axolight

Davide Groppi

Davide Groppi

Davide Groppi

The Group confirms its global presence (export sales ~74%) in 130+ countries, with a solid distribution network of >4.500 retail partners, an increased branded spaces' footprint…

Monobrand

  • Single brand retail spaces, operated by third parties
  • Store owners are experienced and trusted retailers that share the brand's vision and style (i.e.:
    Davide Groppi Spazi Esperienze, Meridiani store in Milan)

DOS

  • Flagship stores conceived for architects and interior designers
  • Often used to tackle new potential local partners in focus markets (i.e.: Davide Groppi and Meridiani NY flagship stores)

Multibrand

  • Traditional multibrand retail spaces, operated by third parties
  • They usually are local small to medium size enteprises, key players for customer relationship and level service
  • Gervasoni Milan
  • Meridiani Milan
  • Davide Groppi Milan
  • Saba Milan
  • Turri Milan
  • Meridiani London
  • Turri London
  • Meridiani New York (2023)
  • Davide Groppi New York (2023)

48 IDB

9 IDB

c.4,500

Monobrand

DOS

Multibrand

…and many outstanding contract projects around the world, targeting almost any type of end-market and providing different solutions in styles and design

Shanghi-La Hotel, Toronto

Flexalighting

Private Club, Zurigo

Very Wood

Castello di Calendasco,

Davide Groppi

Langham Hotel, Jakarta

Private Villa, New Delhi

Meridiani

Turri

A brief recap of IDB's M&A path in 2022 and 2023…

2022 - companies included in the «organic» perimeter

2023 - companies included in the «total» perimeter

May 2022

End of January 2023

IDB, through Flexalighting, acquires the majority

IDB completes the acquisition

of Flexalighting North America (FNA)

of Cubo Design(2)

June 2022

IDB acquires the majority of

Gamma Arredamenti(1)

Actual data

FNA

5 months

Gamma

4 months

12M 2022 perimeter

Full data

Both + Cubo

12 months

End of September 2023

IDB acquires the majority of

Turri

July 2023

IDB reaches the majority of

Axolight (3)

Actual data

Cubo

11 months

Axolight

6 months

Turri

3 months

12M 2023 perimeter

Full data

All three

12 months

(1) Along with its 100% owned US subsidiary, Gamma Inc. (2) Binding agreement signed in July 2022. Company included in 12M 2022 perimeter as done in the IPO prospectus. (3) First 20% stake acquired at the end of 2021. A further 31%

stake was acquired in July 2023, through the exercise of a call option, reaching a 51% stake.

