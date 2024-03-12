PRELIMINARY FULL-YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS
AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2023
11 March 2024
18.00 - 19.00 (CET)
Presenters today
Andrea Sasso
Chief Executive Officer
Giorgio Gobbi
Managing Director
Alberto Bortolin
Chief Financial Officer
Marella Moretti
Corporate Development
& IR Manager
2
IDB full 12 months 2023 financial highlights(1): all-timesales record at around € 311M, despite the complex macroeconomic environment and with Core HEDF market going through a new consolidation phase
Actual Revenue
€ 287,4 mln
+44,0% vs. 12M 22
@ current exchange rates
Full Adj. EBITDA(3)
€ 54,3 mln
+10,3% vs. F12M 22
Margin 17,5%(4)
Net Bank Debt
(post new acquisitions)
- 14,2 mln
- € 87,1 mln NFP incl. put&call options and earnouts
- € 120,9 mln NFP incl. IFRS16
Full Revenue(2)
€ 310,8 mln
+16,6% vs. F12M 22
(+3,9% organic)
@ current exchange rates
Full Adj. Net Income(5)
€ 25,6 mln
+0,4% vs. F12M 22
Margin 8,2%
Cash Conversion(6)
86,2%
- Data prepared under IFRS Gaap. (2) Full 12M 2022 data prepared including 12 months of Gamma, Flexalighting NA and Cubo Design, despite exact acquisition date (consistently with the IPO Prospectus). Full 12M 2023 data prepared including 12 months of Axolight and Turri, despite exact acquisition date. (3) Adjusted EBITDA computed as Reported EBITDA (fully compliant with IFRS 16) + non-recurring costs + M&A transaction costs + IPO costs. (4) Excluding the effect of the most recent acquisitions Axolight e Turri, the 12M 2023 Full Adj. EBITDA Margin is 18,0% (5) Income Adjusted for EBITDA Adjustments, change in estimate of put&call options and earnouts on Balance Sheet, amortization of PPA and related fiscal
effect. (6) Calculated as (Full Adjusted EBITDA - CAPEX)/Full Adjusted EBITDA.
3
In 2023 IDB reference market entered into a «normalization phase» due to a combination of higher interest rates and people catching-up with experiential consumption…
Core HEDF market evolution (€ bn | 2009-2023E1)
CAGR
Italian Macrosistema
'15-'23E:
~5%
Arredamento
FY23E ~ -3,5%2
…in this context, IDB provides for stronger growth, thanks to both organic and inorganic opportunities
CAGR
'15-'23E:
~38%
Davide Groppi
Discover the store
(1) Company elaboration based on Bain&Company - Altagamma «High-End Market Monitor 2022» and «Luxury goods worldwide market study Fall 2023». (2) Preliminary 2023 data, Centro Studi FederlegnoArredo.
4
IDB carried out multiple online and offline activities to enhance brands' DNA narratives and effectively engage target customers
Davide Groppi launched a new campaign to
Gervasoni attended
celebrate the 10th anniversary of TeTaTeT
Maison&Objet 2024 @Paris
Watch the full video
Saba lounge in collaboration with Ruinart @Miart 2023
Meridiani opened a new corner @Omobito, renowned Tokyo furniture dealer
Gamma Arredamenti took part to the #DubaiDesignWeek
5
After the launch in July and the first exhibitions of «Rotante Massimo III»,
the IDB FOR ARTS collection grows with a new masterpiece by Lucio Fontana
Lucio Fontana
Concetto Spaziale, Natura, 1959/60
The sculpture will be displayed in occasion
of the opening of the new Davide Groppi
Rotante Massimo III, Arnaldo Pomodoro
Rotante Massimo III, Arnaldo Pomodoro
flagship store in Milan
@Meridiani Flagship Store, Via Manzoni 38 - Milan
@Meridiani Flagship Store, 192 Lexington Ave - New York
(@Salone del Mobile 2024)
6
IDB products keep collecting awards and prestigious recognition, testifying the superior quality of their style, design and functionality
Ratio sofa
Turri
FM
Anima
Davide Groppi
Davide Groppi
Metis sofa system
Roma sofa
Saba
Turri
Paralela
Magia
Post Prandium
Vis à Vis
Axolight
Davide Groppi
Davide Groppi
Davide Groppi
7
The Group confirms its global presence (export sales ~74%) in 130+ countries, with a solid distribution network of >4.500 retail partners, an increased branded spaces' footprint…
Monobrand
- Single brand retail spaces, operated by third parties
-
Store owners are experienced and trusted retailers that share the brand's vision and style (i.e.:
Davide Groppi Spazi Esperienze, Meridiani store in Milan)
DOS
- Flagship stores conceived for architects and interior designers
- Often used to tackle new potential local partners in focus markets (i.e.: Davide Groppi and Meridiani NY flagship stores)
Multibrand
- Traditional multibrand retail spaces, operated by third parties
- They usually are local small to medium size enteprises, key players for customer relationship and level service
- Gervasoni Milan
- Meridiani Milan
- Davide Groppi Milan
- Saba Milan
- Turri Milan
- Meridiani London
- Turri London
- Meridiani New York (2023)
- Davide Groppi New York (2023)
48 IDB
9 IDB
c.4,500
Monobrand
DOS
Multibrand
8
…and many outstanding contract projects around the world, targeting almost any type of end-market and providing different solutions in styles and design
Shanghi-La Hotel, Toronto
Flexalighting
Private Club, Zurigo
Very Wood
Castello di Calendasco,
Davide Groppi
Langham Hotel, Jakarta
Private Villa, New Delhi
Meridiani
Turri
9
A brief recap of IDB's M&A path in 2022 and 2023…
2022 - companies included in the «organic» perimeter
2023 - companies included in the «total» perimeter
May 2022
End of January 2023
IDB, through Flexalighting, acquires the majority
IDB completes the acquisition
of Flexalighting North America (FNA)
of Cubo Design(2)
June 2022
IDB acquires the majority of
Gamma Arredamenti(1)
Actual data
FNA
5 months
Gamma
4 months
12M 2022 perimeter
Full data
Both + Cubo
12 months
End of September 2023
IDB acquires the majority of
Turri
July 2023
IDB reaches the majority of
Axolight (3)
Actual data
Cubo
11 months
Axolight
6 months
Turri
3 months
12M 2023 perimeter
Full data
All three
12 months
(1) Along with its 100% owned US subsidiary, Gamma Inc. (2) Binding agreement signed in July 2022. Company included in 12M 2022 perimeter as done in the IPO prospectus. (3) First 20% stake acquired at the end of 2021. A further 31%
10
stake was acquired in July 2023, through the exercise of a call option, reaching a 51% stake.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Italian Design Brands S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 11:31:07 UTC.