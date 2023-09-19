(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire 51 percent of Turri 2k Srl, a company headed by Turri - The Italian way to beauty, a historic brand operating in high-end furniture.

Turri is a leading company in high-end interior furnishings for dining, living and sleeping areas, with a very strong vocation for international markets.

The deal is expected to be executed by the end of the year.

The transaction will be executed by IDB with its own means for about EUR5 million and, in part, with recourse to financial debt, for which agreements with the financing institutions are being finalized.

In line with IDB's traditional modus operandi, Andrea Turri will reinvest in the transaction as a minority shareholder and remain at the helm of the company as CEO.

On Tuesday, Italian Design Brands closed in the green by 2.4 percent at EUR9.91 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

