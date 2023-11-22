(Alliance News) - Tamburi Investment Partners Spa announced Wednesday that Italian Design Brands Spa has purchased 2,000 TIP shares.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR8.930 for a total consideration of EUR17,860.

Tamburi's stock closed Wednesday up 0.7 percent to EUR8.41 per share while Italian Design Brands finished in the green 3.8 percent to EUR9.60 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

