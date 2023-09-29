(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa announces on Friday that it has finalized the transaction for the acquisition of Turri 2k Srl, a company headed by Turri - The Italian way to beauty, a historic brand operating in the furniture industry.

The transaction was finalized through the acquisition of the entire capital of Turri 2k by Finturri Srl, a company held by IDB with a 51 percent stake and in which Andrea Turri has temporarily reinvested with a stake of the remaining 49 percent.

The countervalue of today's transaction is about EUR26 million, financed by IDB, for its own share and net of Andrea Turri's reinvestment, from its own means for about EUR5 million and through recourse to bank debt for about EUR11 million.

With the entry of Turri, IDB integrates a new prestigious brand, enabling the Group to cover complementary segments in the world of excellent, high-quality furniture. The Group also integrates Turri's experience in creating totally custom furniture products mainly for prestigious luxury residential projects around the world, and consolidates its presence in markets such as the Middle East and Africa.

Andrea Turri remains at the helm of the company as president and CEO.

In 2022 Turri generated revenues of EUR28.1 million, 95 percent of which were generated abroad, with Ebitda of about EUR4 million and a negative net cash financial position of about EUR5.5 million.

Italian Design Brands' stock closed Friday in the red by 0.2 percent at EUR9.22 per share.

