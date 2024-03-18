(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa reported Monday that it purchased 8,355 of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR9.5082, for a total consideration of EUR79,440.95.

The company holds 72,222 of its own shares or 0.3 percent of its share capital.

IDB's stock closed Monday up 2.8 percent to EUR9.69 per share.

