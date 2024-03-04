(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa on Monday reported that it purchased - in the period between Feb. 26 and March 1 - 5,257 ordinary shares, equal to 0.020 percent of the share capital.

The average unit price was EUR9.114 for a total value of about EUR48,000.

Italian Design Brands on Monday closed in the green by 0.7 percent at EUR9.54 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

