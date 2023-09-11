(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa on Monday reported first-half revenues at EUR138.4 million, up 41% from 2022.

Adjusted Ebitda is EUR24.5 million, up 61% from June 30, 2022 when it was EUR11.7 million.

Adjusted Net Income is EUR12.3 million, up 48% from the same period in 2022.

Net financial position was EUR66.1 million.

On Monday Italian Design Brands closed 1.4 percent in the red at EUR10.20 per share.

