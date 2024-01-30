(Alliance News) - Italian Design Brands Spa announced Monday that it purchased 8,898 ordinary shares in the period between Jan. 22 and Jan. 26.

The shares were purchased at an average unit price of EUR9.4369 for a total consideration of EUR83,969.81.

As a result of the transactions so far, IDB holds 25,778 treasury shares, accounting for nearly 0.1 percent of the share capital.

Italian Design Brands on Tuesday closed in the green by 0.3 percent at EUR9.48 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

