(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that it has added two new figures to top management, those of Chief Business Officer and Chief Corporate Officer.

The company's first CBO will be Marco Carniello, who has held the role of Global Brand Director of the company's Jewellery sector in recent years, called to coordinate the group's exhibition business and its digital evolutions.

Carlo Costa, the company's former Chief Financial Officer until 2022, has been chosen for the role of CCO. Costa is entrusted with the management of Operation, Finance, HR, IT, Legal & Compliance and the corporate activities of the subsidiaries.

IEG Chairman Maurizio Renzo Ermeti said, "This approach, considering the increased size of the group, will allow the CEO, Corrado Peraboni, to focus more energy on the strategic development of the group and will put us in a position to be faster and more incisive in the execution of our projects."

IEG's stock is down 0.4 percent at EUR4.79 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

