(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 5,039 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 11 and 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR3.12 per share, with a total value of EUR15,698.92.

As of today, the company holds 222,539 treasury shares, or 0.7 percent of its share capital.

IEG's stock closed Tuesday down 2.9 percent at EUR3.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.