(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Monday that it bought back 10,843 of its own ordinary shares between March 11 and March 15.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR4.85 for a total value of EUR52,655.41.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 319,000 treasury shares, or 1.0 percent of the share capital.

Italian Exhibition Group's stock closed Monday in the green by 1.1 percent at EUR4.83 per share.

