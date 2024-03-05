(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa reported that it bought back 14,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 26 and March 1.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.81, for a total value of EUR67,530.

To date, the company holds 298,000 treasury shares, representing 1.0 percent of its share capital.

IEG's stock closed Tuesday at a par at EUR4.90 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

