February 20, 2024 at 08:16 am EST

(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa reported that it purchased 18,000 of its own ordinary shares between Feb. 12 and Feb. 16.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR4.8450, for a total value of EUR86,204.92.

As of today, the company holds 271,000 treasury shares, equivalent to 0.9 percent of its share capital.

Italian Exhibition Group's stock is down 1.0 percent at EUR4.84 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

