(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa has announced that it has appointed Lucia Cicognani as interim manager in charge of financial reporting.

Cicognani will temporarily replace Teresa Schiavina. Since 2022, Cicognani has held the position of Financial Reporting, M&A and Compliance Manager at the company, and has been with the IEG Group since 2015, having gained significant experience in accounting and administration at leading auditing firms.

The company also announced that the functions of Chief Financial Officer will be held on an interim basis for the same period by CEO, Corrado Peraboni.

IEG's stock on Wednesday closed flat at EUR4.90 per share.

