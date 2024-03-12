(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that between March 4 and March 8, it bought back 10,157 of its own ordinary shares at an average price of EUR4.70 and a total value of EUR49,736.74.

Thus, the company holds 308,157 treasury shares equal to 1.0 percent of its share capital.

Italian Exhibition Group closed Tuesday in the red by 1.4 percent at EUR4.80 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

