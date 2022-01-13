Press Release

(English translation)

IEG - ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP AND KOELNMESSE.

FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR SIGEP: ON INTERNATIONAL MARKETS WITH ANUGA

A new strategic partnership aimed to promote IEG's Sigep in the foodshows powered by Anuga worldwide

Rimini, 13 January 2022 - IEG - Italian Exhibition Group and Koelnmesse have signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") for a strategic partnership that will see Sigep, IEG's international Rimini Expo event and flagship Show for Made in Italy products in the gelato, artisan pastry, bakery, chocolate and coffee sectors, launched into worldwide locations where trade shows powered by Anuga are held, as well as new markets that are potentially profitable for Sigep and Anuga alike.

Under the MoU, IEG and Koelnmesse join forces to strategically explore the joint organisation of new editions of Sigep, The Dolce World Expo, in places where Koelnmesse already organises its network of events powered by Anuga - a leading global food platform, ranging from cheese to frozen food, from hot drinks to fine food and perishables - and possibly explore new markets, where neither of the two players is yet present.

«In an international context of progressive trade show "continentalisation" », says Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, «we have signed a new strategic agreement for one of our leading events: Sigep. After Green Technologies and Wellness, we are therefore projecting the Italian ambassador of dolce foodservice into the world on a global scale with the driving force of a leading food event such as Anuga. This strategy is both a reaction to the changing context of international connections and an anticipation of trends that will influence trade show business in the coming years».

"We are very pleased about the new strategic partnership with IEG. Our strong connection with Italy is one of the most important assets for our trade fairs in the field of food and food technology worldwide. Together with IEG, we can build on this and ensure further synergies and the opening up of new markets within our worldwide Anuga network," explains Gerald Böse, President and Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse GmbH.

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. - a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has a consolidated Food&Beverage Network, a system of leading trade shows representing the Italian Hub for developing the global Out of Home Market. IEG, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico and India, for example - now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector. https://www.iegexpo.it/en

Upcoming IEG Food&Beverage events:

Beer&Food Attraction - The Eating Out Experience Show, Rimini Expo Centre, 20 - 23 February 2022 https://en.beerandfoodattraction.it

BBTech Expo - The Professional Trade Show for Beer and Beverage Technologies, Rimini Expo Centre, 20 - 23 February 2022 https://en.bbtechexpo.com

Sigep - The Dolce World Expo - 43rd International Trade Show of Artisan Gelato, Pastry, Bakery and the Coffee World, Rimini Expo Centre, 12 - 16 March 2022 https://en.sigep.it

Cosmofood - The core event for north-eastern Italian horeca , Vicenza Expo Centre, 6 - 9 November 2022, https://en.cosmofood.it

A.B. Tech Expo - International Exhibition of Technology & Products for Bakery, Pastry and Confectionery, Rimini Expo Centre, 21 - 25 January 2023 (Simultaneously with SIGEP), www.abtechexpo.it

Koelnmesse - industry trade fairs for the food and beverage sector: Koelnmesse is an international leader in organising trade fairs in the food and beverage segment. Events such as Anuga and ISM are established, world-leading trade fairs, hosted in Cologne/Germany. Anuga HORIZON in 2022 will mark the launch of an additional event format dedicated to food industry innovations in Cologne. In addition to the events at its Cologne headquarters, Koelnmesse also stages numerous food trade fairs with different sector-specific areas of focus and content in further key markets across the world, including Brazil, China, India, Japan, Colombia, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates. These global activities enable Koelnmesse to offer its customers bespoke events and leading regional trade fairs in a variety of markets, thus creating the foundation for sustainable international business. Koelnmesse is also ideally positioned in the field of food technology with its leading international trade fairs Anuga FoodTec and ProSweets Cologne and its global network of satellite events. Further information: https://www.anuga.com/trade-fair/anuga/industry-sectors The next events: ISM - The world's largest trade fair for sweets and snacks, Cologne 30.01. - 02.02.2022

ProSweets Cologne - The international supplier fair for the sweets and snacks industry, Cologne 30.01. - 02.02.2022 ANUFOOD Brazil - International Trade Show Exclusively for the Food and Beverage Sector, São Paulo 12.04. - 14.04.2022

Wine & Gourmet Japan - International Wine, Beer, Spirits, Gourmet Food and Bar Exhibition & Conference, Tokyo 13.04. - 15.04.2022 ISM Japan - International Trade Show for sweets and snacks, Tokyo 13.04. - 15.04.2022

ANUFOOD China - International Trade Show Exclusively for the Food and Beverage Sector, Shenzhen 20.04. - 22.04.2022

Anuga FoodTec - The international supplier fair for the food and drink industry, Cologne 26.04. - 29.04.2022