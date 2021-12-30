Log in
    IEG   IT0003411417

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.

(IEG)
IEG: SIGEP AND VICENZAORO JANUARY POSTPONED TO MARCH 2022

12/30/2021 | 01:07pm EST
Press release IEG: SIGEP AND VICENZAORO JANUARY POSTPONED TO MARCH 2022

According to trade associations, current pandemic indicators make it impossible for significant attendance from abroad, including Europe, in January

Rimini, 30th December 2021 - Sigep - The Dolce World Expo and Vicenzaoro January - The Jewellery Boutique Show, IEG - Italian Exhibition Group events, both scheduled for January, have been postponed to 12th - 16th March and 17th - 21st March 2022 respectively.

In view of current pandemic indicators, the trade associations concerned consider it impossible to attract significant attendance from both Italy and abroad, including Europe.

To be precise, requests received from all Sigep's associative organizations have led IEG to acknowledge the fact that the negative evolution of the pandemic will not allow the show to be held in late January as planned. Hence, IEG's decision to postpone the event to the best possible dates in March 2022.

Vicenzaoro January will also be moved to March in consultation and agreement with the market, trade associations, companies and operators.

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A., a joint stock company listed on Euronext Milan, a regulated market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has, with its facilities in Rimini and Vicenza, achieved national leadership over the years in the organisation of trade shows and conferences. The development of activities abroad - also through joint-ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates, China, Mexico and India, for example - now sees the company positioned among the top European operators in the sector.

PRESS CONTACT media@iegexpo.it This press release contains forecast elements and estimates that reflect the management's current opinions ("forward-looking statements"), particularly regarding future management performance, realization of investments, cash flow trends and the evolution of the financial structure. For their very nature, forward-looking statements have a component of risk and uncertainty, as they depend on the occurrence of future events. The effective results may differ (even significantly) from those announced, due to numerous factors, including, only by way of example: food service market and tourist flow trends in Italy, gold and jewellery market trends, green economy market trends; the evolution of raw material prices; general macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical factors and evolutions in the legislative framework. Moreover, the information contained in this release, does not claim to be complete, and has not been verified by independent third parties. Forecasts, estimates and objectives contained herein are based on the information available to the Company as at the date of this release.

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. published this content on 30 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2021 18:06:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
