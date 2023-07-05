(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced on Wednesday that it has acquired, through its subsidiary IEG Brasil Eventos Ltda, 100% of the Brazilian company Mundogeo Eventos e Consultoria Empresarial Ltda. a company under Brazilian law based in Curitiba in the state of Parana.

The acquisition consideration is BRL10.4 million - approximately EUR2 million - of which 50 percent paid at closing, with the remainder contingent on the achievement of the 2023-2025 economic plan targets. The acquisition by IEG, the company explains in a note, is financed with its own funds.

Mundogeo Eventos e Consultoria Empresarial was founded in 1997 and has been organizing exhibitions and online events in the space, eVTOLs, drones, autonomous robots, and geotechnology sectors since 2011.

The company owns the DroneShow, MundoGEO Connect and SpaceBR Show events, now in their 12th year, which are held on the same dates in São Paulo, Brazil.

Brazil, IEG points out in a note, is positioning itself as a reference market for Latin America in these sectors, where the biggest developments are expected in the segments of eVTOLs - electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft - which by 2025 will benefit from permits to land in common spaces, such as shopping centers or parking lots, thanks to the electric motor that has no acoustic impacts; and the segment of professional drones, already used on a large scale in the agricultural sector.

"The acquisition is part of the strategic path of international development and enlargement of the product portfolio already started by the group in technological sectors with high growth potential," the company concluded in the statement.

Italian Exhibition Group's stock on Wednesday ended unchanged at EUR2.48 per share.

