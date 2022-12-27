Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IEG   IT0003411417

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.

(IEG)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-27 am EST
2.390 EUR   +0.84%
01:42pItalian Exhibition Group continues with share buybacks
AN
12/06Sigep Observatory For Christmas 2022 : Massari, Rinaldini, De Riso, the voices of the greatest Italian pastry chefs for the festive table
AQ
11/21Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Exhibition Group continues with share buybacks

12/27/2022 | 01:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 5,506 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.19 per share, for a total value of EUR11,655.33.

As of today, the company holds 60,000 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

IEG's stock closed Tuesday up 0.8 percent at EUR2.39 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.
01:42pItalian Exhibition Group continues with share buybacks
AN
12/06Sigep Observatory For Christmas 2022 : Massari, Rinaldini, De Riso, the voices of the grea..
AQ
11/21Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
11/18Italian Exhibition S P A : Analyst's presentation – 9M22 Results
PU
11/11Ecomondo And Key Energy : Green economy system
PU
10/12Italian Exhibition S P A : Group acquires 50% of deutsche messe (hannover)'s business in u..
PU
10/05IEG with Singapore Tourism Board
CI
09/26Italian Exhibition S P A : The world of technologies for tiling and coverings meets in Rim..
PU
09/21Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. announces an Equity Buyback, under the authorization ap..
CI
09/14Ieg, Vicenzaoro September : 20% more foreign visits than in 2019, global business is back ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 151 M 161 M 161 M
Net income 2022 -4,47 M -4,75 M -4,75 M
Net Debt 2022 104 M 110 M 110 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 73,1 M 77,8 M 77,8 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 100%
Chart ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,37 €
Average target price 3,40 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corrado Arturo Peraboni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Teresa Schiavina Group Chief Financial Officer
Lorenzo Cagnoni Chairman
Fabio Sebastiano Independent Director
Daniela della Rosa Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.-11.24%78
FISERV, INC.-3.21%63 795
CINTAS CORPORATION3.17%46 456
BLOCK, INC.-62.30%36 417
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-28.45%26 153
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-20.55%24 948