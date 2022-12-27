Italian Exhibition Group continues with share buybacks

(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that it bought back 5,506 of its own ordinary shares between Dec. 19 and Dec. 23.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR2.19 per share, for a total value of EUR11,655.33.

As of today, the company holds 60,000 treasury shares, or 0.2 percent of its share capital.

IEG's stock closed Tuesday up 0.8 percent at EUR2.39 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.