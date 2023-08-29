(Alliance News) - Italian Exhibition Group Spa announced Tuesday that its board of directors has resolved to start a buyback and disposal program for a maximum of 400,000 ordinary shares, with no par value, equal to 1.3 percent of the share capital.

The purchases of treasury shares must be made, including in several tranches, within a maximum period of 18 months from the date of the shareholders' meeting resolution.

Italian Exhibition Group on Tuesday closed up 11 percent at EUR2.90 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

