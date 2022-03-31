Italian Exhibition S p A : EATING OUT AT FULL BUSINESS SPEED WITH BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION

press release

EATING OUT AT FULL BUSINESS SPEED WITH BEER&FOOD ATTRACTION

Amid the satisfaction of exhibitors and operators, the reference event

for the entire horeca supply chain closed today at Rimini Expo Centre

· Eating OUT's shows of reference achieved their objectives

· 360 exhibiting brands in a 30,000 square-metre area

· The return to physical attendance boosted the confidence of the entire eating out sector

Rimini, 30th March 2022 - Italian Exhibition Group 's events dedicated to eating OUT, a reference point for the entire industry, closed today at Rimini Expo Centre. The 7th Beer&Food Attraction and the 4th BBTech expo , the professional exhibitions of technology for beer and beverages, were held at the same time as Italgrob's 11th International Horeca Meeting , gathering together producers, operators, sector associations and the entire horeca community in one single appointment. The new, totally B2B format proved to be a winning one, as was its positioning from Sunday to Wednesday.

OBJECTIVE ACHIEVED

More than two years since the last physically-attended edition and just over a year since the full digital version, the return of the three events has bolstered operators and given an important boost to the business of a sector that is central to Italy's economy. The sentiment of the 360 exhibiting brands, spread over 30,000 square metres of exhibition space, was absolutely positive. About a thousand appointments between exhibitors and the 85 international buyers in attendance at the show, thanks to the collaboration of ITA (Italian Trade Agency), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and in parallel with IEG's regional advisors. Buyers arrived from 24 countries: Albania, Belgium, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, the United Kingdom, Romania, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland. Delegations from the United States, Armenia, Israel, Kazakhstan and Lebanon were also present.

PARTNERSHIPS

The three events provided a unique opportunity for the entire eating OUT community to exchange views, starting with outlooks for the coming summer season and moving on to medium and long-term trends. This was also confirmed by partnerships between Italian Exhibition Group and the associations of reference. The Confindustria federation Italgrob confirmed Rimini, and the trade show in particular, as the ideal location for its International Horeca Meeting, while the Federazione Italiana Cuochi also confirmed that Rimini Expo Centre is the ideal "home" for its top event, the Italian Cookery Championships. Still in the food sector, worth highlighting is the collaboration with Cast Alimenti, while collaborations in the beer sector, under the patronage of Assobirra , included those with Unionbirrai, the CERB Research Centre for Brewing Excellence and the Consorzio Birra Italiana.

THE TERRITORY

The effects on the local economy,closely linked to the world of eating OUT, were also important. Beer&Food Attraction gave operators a confidence boost, also due to Rimini Beer Week, a new entry for this edition, which, sponsored by Rimini Municipality, involved venues in the old town centre and along the Riviera.

Beer&Food Attraction, BBTech expo and the International Horeca Meeting will return to their usual positioning for the sector in 2023, from 19th to 22nd February at Rimini Expo Centre.

