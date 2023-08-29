1H23 - Record Revenues, good profitability and cash generation
✓ Record Revenue (+64%) with sound growth across all business lines
driven by organic expansion (+31,1%) and «Restart» effect (+19,6%)
✓Adj. EBITDA Margin at 24,6% (+16,8 pp vs 1H22) driven by «Organized
Events» line of business
✓Net Financial Position at 94,8 M€ decreasing by 0,5 M€, thanks to
1H 2023 Results
REVENUES
Adj. EBITDA
€119,2
€29,3
24,6%
+64,0%
(+16,8 pp)
Adj. EBIT
€21,2
17,8%
(+22,6 pp)
NET RESULT
€ 10,6
8,9%
(+16,7 pp)
cash generation improvement vs 1H22. Monetary NFP at 60,9 M€ (vs
58,8 M€ in 2022)
✓Net Result at 10,6 M€ at 8,9% of Revenue
2Q 2023 Results
REVENUES
Adj. EBITDA
€42,2
€4,6
>100%
+21,8%
(+14,7 pp)
Adj. EBIT
€0,7
>100%
(+20,4 pp)
NET RESULT
€ (3,3)
-55,2%
(+13,6 pp)
Net Financial Position € 94,8
4
Results 1H23
1H23 Business Performance
1H23 BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE
1H23 Revenues by line of Business
Number of Events
Organized events
53%
3
Food, Stand Fitting and
32%
69
3
119,2 M€
cleaning
53
1H23 Revenue
Congresses
10%
8
7
21
12
Hosted events
4%
1H23
1H22
Publishing, sport and other
1%
Organized Events
Hosted Events
Congresses
Other Events
5
Disclaimer
Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 15:45:30 UTC.
Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG) is an Italy-based company specialized in the organization of trade fairs in the exhibition sector. The Group specializes in organizing events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality & Lifestyle; Wellness and Leisure; Green and technology, as well as through the establishing of joint ventures with local operators.