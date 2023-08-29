Financial Results 1H23

Analyst Call_ August 29th, 2023

Corrado Peraboni (CEO)

1H23 - RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS

1H23 - Record Revenues, good profitability and cash generation

Record Revenue (+64%) with sound growth across all business lines

driven by organic expansion (+31,1%) and «Restart» effect (+19,6%)

Adj. EBITDA Margin at 24,6% (+16,8 pp vs 1H22) driven by «Organized

Events» line of business

Net Financial Position at 94,8 M€ decreasing by 0,5 M€, thanks to

1H 2023 Results

REVENUES

Adj. EBITDA

€119,2

€29,3

24,6%

+64,0%

(+16,8 pp)

Adj. EBIT

€21,2

17,8%

(+22,6 pp)

NET RESULT

€ 10,6

8,9%

(+16,7 pp)

cash generation improvement vs 1H22. Monetary NFP at 60,9 M€ (vs

58,8 M€ in 2022)

Net Result at 10,6 M€ at 8,9% of Revenue

2Q 2023 Results

REVENUES

Adj. EBITDA

€42,2

€4,6

>100%

+21,8%

(+14,7 pp)

Adj. EBIT

€0,7

>100%

(+20,4 pp)

NET RESULT

€ (3,3)

-55,2%

(+13,6 pp)

Net Financial Position € 94,8

1H23 BUSINESS SEGMENTS PERFORMANCE

1H23 Revenues by line of Business

Number of Events

Organized events

53%

3

Food, Stand Fitting and

32%

69

3

119,2 M€

cleaning

53

1H23 Revenue

Congresses

10%

8

7

21

12

Hosted events

4%

1H23

1H22

Publishing, sport and other

1%

Organized Events

Hosted Events

Congresses

Other Events

5

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 15:45:30 UTC.