Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.    IEG   IT0003411417

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.

(IEG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Exhibition S p A : Merger with Bologna Fiere

01/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP:

MERGER WITH BOLOGNA FIERE

Rimini, January 23rd 2021 - Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. ("IEG"), , a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fair events and one of the leading operators in the European exhibition and congress sector, and BolognaFiere S.p.A, also one of the leaders in the exhibition market, announce - in relation to the integration project disclosed on 15 October 2020 (the "Project") - that they have been informed (i) that their respective reference shareholders and the Emilia Romagna Region have shared and formally declared their appreciation for the Project and (ii) of the intention of the Emilia Romagna Region to assume a more important role in the future shareholding of the Combined Entity.

Therefore, IEG and Bologna Fiere, in accordance with the aforementioned considerations and in the firm belief in the industrial value of the Project, supported in this sense by the work carried out over the past few months, will immediately take steps to prepare the necessary documentation that takes into account the information provided by the shareholders as well as the activities already carried out.

The Project will be communicated to the market and submitted to the approval of IEG and BF's shareholders as soon as possible and in accordance with current law.

****

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion;

Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also through the conclusion of joint ventures with local operators (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates and in China). IEG closed the 2019 financial year with consolidated total revenues of € 178.6 million, an EBITDA of € 41.9 million and a consolidated net profit of € 12.6 million. In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted fairs and 190 conferences. www.iegexpo.it

For further information:

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.p.A.

Investor Relator

Roberto Bondioli |roberto.bondioli@iegexpo.it | +39 0541 744642

Press Contact

Elisabetta Vitali |Head of media relations & corporate communication | elisabetta.vitali@iegexpo.it | +39 0541 744228

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. published this content on 23 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2021 15:29:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 74,6 M 90,7 M 90,7 M
Net income 2020 -8,30 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2020 110 M 134 M 134 M
P/E ratio 2020 -8,15x
Yield 2020 5,45%
Capitalization 67,9 M 82,7 M 82,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 461
Free-Float 31,7%
Chart ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 3,53 €
Last Close Price 2,20 €
Spread / Highest target 68,2%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Corrado Arturo Peraboni Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lorenzo Cagnoni Chairman
Carlo Costa Chief Financial Officer
Maurizio Renzo Ermeti Non-Executive Director
Daniela Della Rosa Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP S.P.A.-15.71%83
SQUARE, INC.2.41%100 505
FISERV, INC.-5.78%71 925
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.95%56 132
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.49%35 597
CINTAS CORPORATION-8.20%34 080
