Italian Exhibition S p A : Merger with Bologna Fiere

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP:

MERGER WITH BOLOGNA FIERE

Rimini, January 23rd 2021 - Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A. ("IEG"), , a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange Market organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fair events and one of the leading operators in the European exhibition and congress sector, and BolognaFiere S.p.A, also one of the leaders in the exhibition market, announce - in relation to the integration project disclosed on 15 October 2020 (the "Project") - that they have been informed (i) that their respective reference shareholders and the Emilia Romagna Region have shared and formally declared their appreciation for the Project and (ii) of the intention of the Emilia Romagna Region to assume a more important role in the future shareholding of the Combined Entity.

Therefore, IEG and Bologna Fiere, in accordance with the aforementioned considerations and in the firm belief in the industrial value of the Project, supported in this sense by the work carried out over the past few months, will immediately take steps to prepare the necessary documentation that takes into account the information provided by the shareholders as well as the activities already carried out.

The Project will be communicated to the market and submitted to the approval of IEG and BF's shareholders as soon as possible and in accordance with current law.

****

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion;