Italian Exhibition S p A : AGREEMENT BETWEEN ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP AND DEUTSCHE MESSE

Friday, 19 March 2021

The German company, through its subsidiary Hannover Fairs Mexico, and the Italian trade show organizer, have signed a strategic understanding for launching new events in Mexico

Rimini, Italy, 19th March 2021 - Two of the most prominent trade show organizers in Europe have today signed an important agreement to activate a series of trade show events in Mexico. The joint venture is between Deutsche Messe AG (through its subsidiary Hannover Fairs Mexico) and Italian Exhibition Group SpA (IEG).

Both groups boast a vast and long-standing experience in the international trade show sector with a complementary portfolio of events. The solid presence of IEG and Deutsche Messe in various countries worldwide is definitely the best guarantee for the success and appeal of the shows that will be organized on the Mexican market.

The partnership will be inaugurated with Active & Sports Expo, an event scheduled to take place in Leon, Mexico from 25-27 November 2021, where IEG (organizer of RiminiWellness and Dubai Active & Muscle Show in Dubai with its subsidiary HBG Events) will unite its knowledge of the fitness and well-being industry with the experience gained in the territory by Hannover Fairs Mexico. The exhibition will be held at the Poliforum Leon - 18,000 square metres - selected for its favourable and central position in the Mexican state and for the local government´s strong support.

Corrado Peraboni, CEO of Italian Exhibition Group, commented, ´We have spent these pandemic months preparing the international development of our flagship products. The agreement with Deutsche Messe is an integral part of this strategy. The collaboration between two top European players seemed the best way to tackle such a highly promising market as Mexico and, after Wellness, we and our German colleagues will assess the possibility of developing further products.´

Bernd Rohde, CEO of Hannover Fairs Mexico, pointed out that ´thanks to the joint venture between Deutsche Messe and the Italian Exhibition Group, we form a solid alliance that will bring together years of experience, knowledge, best practices, new products and global leading clients, which, all together, will allow us to launch leading events in Mexico and Latin America. Our first joint event, Active & Sports Expo, will be the best opportunity to show the great potential of the Mexican and Latin American market for new global business, such as the sport and wellness industry.´

Active & Sports Expo Leon aims to create an event that will promote sport and outdoor activities in Mexican society as well as maximize business potential and product diversification in this important sector. At the Global Wellness Summit (GWS) 2020, the prestigious event where international leaders of the wellness economy gather, it was calculated that the industry is worth 4.5 trillion dollars. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the estimated value of the physical activity economy is 828.2 billion dollars (ref. 2019) and includes the main segments of sport, active recreation, fitness and conscious movement.

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the MTA (screen-based stock exchange) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., has built up over the years, through its Rimini and Vicenza venues, a position of domestic leadership in the organisation of trade fairs and conferences, and has developed its foreign activities - also through joint ventures with global or local organisers, in the United States, United Arab Emirates and China - which have positioned it among the leading European operators in the sector.

DEUTSCHE MESSE

Deutsche Messe has been bringing together exhibitors and visitors since 1947. With over 100 fairs around the globe, our company´s portfolio features world-class events such as (in alphabetical order) CEBIT (digital business), CeMAT (intralogistics and supply chain management), didacta (education), DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief and safety & security), LABVOLUTION (lab technology) and LIGNA (woodworking, wood processing, forestry). Hannover Fairs Mexico is the subsidiary of Deutsche Messe AG in Latin America.

This press release contains forecast elements and estimates that reflect the management´s current opinions (´forward-looking statements´), particularly regarding future management performance, realization of investments, cash flow trends and the evolution of the financial structure. For their very nature, forward-looking statements have a component of risk and uncertainty, as they depend on the occurrence of future events. The effective results may differ (even significantly) from those announced, due to numerous factors, including, only by way of example: food service market and tourist flow trends in Italy, gold and jewellery market trends, green economy market trends; the evolution of raw material prices; general macroeconomic conditions; geopolitical factors and evolutions in the legislative framework. Moreover, the information contained in this release does not claim to be complete, and has not been verified by independent third parties. Forecasts, estimates and objectives contained herein are based on the information available to the Company as at the date of this release.