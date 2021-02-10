joint press release

PESCARE SHOW: FIPSAS AND FIOPS WITH IEG

IN THE EVENT'S ORGANIZATIONAL MACHINE

Partnership agreements signed in Rome: the Italian Federation of Sport Fishing and Underwater Activities

and the Italian Federation of Sport Fishing Operators with Italian Exhibition Group

for the leadership of the international sport fishing and yachting show.

The next edition will be held in Vicenza from November 19th to 21st.

www.pescareshow.it/en

Vicenza, February 9th 2021 - Italian Exhibition Group SpA, FIPSAS and FIOPS announce a decisive partnership agreement that sees the two Federations, respectively ambassadors of the sports world and the productive realities of the sector, together with IEG in the organization of Pescare Show, the international sport fishing and pleasure boating.

An agreement that has among the shared objectives that of the international strengthening of Pescare Show and which will come into effect from the next edition expected live in the Vicenza expo centre in Italy from November 19th to 21st 2021, in the new autumn location chosen in concert with FIPSAS and FIOPS to align with the market dynamics of the sector.

The agreement was finalized on February 5th in Rome between the FIPSAS president Ugo Claudio Matteoli, the FIOPS general manager Francesco Ruscelli and, for Italian Exhibition Group, CEO Corrado Peraboni and Paolo Audino, group brand director of the Lifestyle & Innovation division.

Italian Exhibition Group recognizes FIPSAS as the national reference partner for strengthening and developing the great and enthusiastic participation in Pescare Show that sportsmen and aficionados choose for networking between the various fishing communities, the players in the sector's national and international production, specialized exhibitors, retailers, schools and associations. Presences and contents of excellence, which take shape and substance thanks to the contribution of FIOPS and the best production and distribution companies of the entire sector, protagonists at the tradeshow with all the latest product innovations, guaranteeing the high technological and innovation rate that distinguishes the vision of the event.

For FIPSAS and FIOPS, Italian Exhibition Group represents the privileged partner for promoting - thanks to the exhibition lever - the sport fishing, specialist boating and outdoor sectors, the reference partner for its further growth and evolution on a large scale. An open and authoritative place for discussion, an unmissable event in which to support and encourage activities and take stock of issues related to the sector.

The two Federations also share with IEG the role of promoters and ambassadors of environmental protection, a mission that comes to life through projects - promoted and amplified alongside associations, institutions and the productive world - oriented towards the sustainability of sports and to the commitment to the defense of marine waters that find a home, voice and resonance at Pescare Show.

FOCUS ON ITALIAN EXHIBITION GROUP

Italian Exhibition Group (IEG), listed on the Screen-based Share Market (MTA) organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in Milan and Arezzo. The IEG Group is notable in the organisation of events in five categories: Food & Beverage; Jewellery & Fashion; Tourism, Hospitality and Lifestyle; Wellness, Sport and Leisure; Green & Technology. In the last few years, IEG started a significant expansion process abroad, also through the conclusion of joint ventures with local operators (for example, in the United States, Arab Emirates and in China). IEG closed the 2019 financial year with consolidated total revenues of € 178.6 million, an EBITDA of € 41.9 million and a consolidated net profit of € 12.6 million. In 2019, IEG totalled 48 organised or hosted fairs and 190 conferences. www.iegexpo.it

FOCUS ON FIPSAS

The Italian Federation of Sport Fishing Underwater Activities and Finswimming is recognized by CONI and was founded in 1942 with the declared aim of promoting amateur sport fishing in Italy. Over the years, the field of action has extended to numerous areas and today the activities, both competitive and promotional, national and international, are managed by two sports sectors: Surface Fishing and Underwater Activities and Finswimming. FIPSAS is also recognized as an "Environmental Protection Association" by the Ministry of the Environment and Territory Protection and through the CSAI sector manages over 230 public or private waters in concession throughout the national territory, in which it carries out an indispensable activity aimed at ensuring the future of sport and amateur fishing as well as the conservation of aquatic environments and their rich biodiversity.

FOCUS ON FIOPS

FIOPS - the Italian Federation of Sport Fishing Operators has as its objective the protection, promotion and enhancement of sport and recreational fishing in its socio-economic dimension and as an important territorial marketing tool both in marine and inland waters, as well as environmental protection and of its ecosystems. FIOPS was formed on the impulse of the largest Italian fishing goods companies Colmic, Trabucco and Tubertini, has as partner and media partner the Sky 811 Italian fishing TV channel and relies on a real network of hundreds of fishing shops throughout the national territory. FIOPS also has among its collaborators numerous experts in various fishing techniques, testimonials, marine biologists, ichthyologists, lawyers and experts in the sector. FIOPS is recognized at the national level as an authoritative bearer of interests in the sport and recreational fishing sector towards the various institutional levels of the country, by the government, the Italian and European parliament and the various regions and maintains close relations with them of a political and institutional nature in regards to the problems and opportunities of the fishing sector.

