Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Italian-Thai Development
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITD   TH0438010Z02

ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT

(ITD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-08-15
1.880 THB   -2.08%
02:24aITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT : Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022
PU
08/15Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/10ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : The Contract Signing of 2nd Medical Correctional Hospital
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Thai Development : Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022

08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited is pleased to inform SET regarding the progression of accounts receivable reports as of June 30, 2022, as follows:

Allowances

Transactions /

Value

for Doubtful

Sources of Transaction

Actions to be taken

Companies

(MB)

Accounts

(MB)

1. Accounts Receivable, not

332.15

332.15

The Construction of Haul Road

Due to the Covid-19

a related company/

and Port Facilities in Indonesia.

outbreak, the accounts

overseas subsidiary:

(18.34 MB

In 1/2020, the

The project was completed in

receivable could not make

PT Thailindo Bara Pratama

increased in

allowance of

2014.

debt repayment upon plan,

comparison

impairment was

and made repayment

to Mar 31,

recorded

extension request.

2022, due to

because the

However, the subsidiary

currency

accounts

had pressed for payment

exchange

receivable could

upon schedule.

rate)

not make the

debt repayment

Remark:

upon plan due to

The amount of Accounts

Covid-19

Receivable was 313.81 MB

outbreak,

as of Mar 31, 2022.

repayment

extension

request.

2. Accounts Receivable,

63.77

63.77

The consultancy service for

The Company is currently

a related company - PAM

(3.61 MB

In Q3 of 2018,

techniques and engineering of

following up on possible

SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)/

increased in

the whole

Infrastructures for SAKOA Coal

repayment upon future

The overseas subsidiary:

comparison

amount was

Mine Project at Madagascar

business restructuring plan

ITD Madagascar

to Mar 31,

recorded as

from 2010 to 2018.

(the factor likely relies on

2022 due to

the allowance

the price in coal market).

currency

for doubtful

exchange

accounts.

Remark:

rate)

The amount of Accounts

Receivable was 60.16 MB

as of Mar 31, 2022.

1

Allowances

Transactions /

Value

for Doubtful

Sources of Transaction

Actions to be taken

Companies

(MB)

Accounts

(MB)

The short-term loan for

16.22

16.22

In 2013, ITD Madagascar, the

PAMS would obtain the

related company - PAM

(0.92 MB

In Q3 of 2018,

subsidiary of ITD, imported the

amount for paid-up tax and

SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)/

increased

the whole

machines and tools on behalf of

would payoff for the loan

The overseas subsidiary:

compared

amount was

the project owner (PAMS) to get

from ITD Madagascar once

ITD Madagascar

to Mar 31,

recorded as

tax exemption rights.

the Government issued

2022 due

the allowance

BOI.

Relation

to currency

for doubtful

Therefore, ITD Madagascar

- The Directors of the

exchange

accounts.

offered PAMS the loan based

Remark:

Company (Mr. Premchai

rate)

on the agreement made

The amount of Accounts

Karnasuta, and Mrs.

between each other. Then,

Receivable was 15.3 MB as

Nijaporn Charanachitta)

PAMS could use the loan to pay

of Mar 31, 2022.

indirectly held 89.73% of

for tax and other expenses.

the total outstanding shares

of PAM SAKOA COAL SA.

(PAMS) via Asia Thai

Mining Co., Ltd.

  • The Director of the Company (Mr. Peeti Karnasuta) was the Director of PAM SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)

Accounts Receivable, as

103.57

103.57

The consultancy services for

The Company is currently

related company - PAN

In Q3 of 2018,

project management for SAKOA

following up on any

African mining Corp./

the whole

Coal Mine Project in

repayment in case of future

company

amount was

Madagascar from 2010 to 2016.

business restructuring plan

recorded as

(the factor relies on the

Relation

the allowance

price in coal market).

- The Directors of the

for doubtful

Company (Mr. Premchai

accounts.

Karnasuta, and Mrs.

Nijaporn Charanachitta)

indirectly held 90% of the

total outstanding shares of

PAN AFRICAN MINING

CORP via Asia Thai Mining

Co., Ltd.

2

Allowances

Transactions /

Value

for Doubtful

Sources of Transaction

Actions to be taken

Companies

(MB)

Accounts

(MB)

  • The Directors of the Company (Mr. Premchai Karnasuta, Mrs. Nijaporn Charanachitta and Mr. Peeti Karnasuta) were the Directors of PAN AFRICAN MINING CORP.
    3. The detail of allowances for doubtful accounts for those Accounts Receivable, as related company in total amount of 401.88 MB without suing, were as follows;

3.1 Associate company -

372.47

364.99

The Company sold MCRP the

The machine is gradually

MCRP. Construction/

(1.34 MB

machinery products

for

land

sold to pay off some of the

company (holding 24%

decreased

reclamation project

at

the

debt.

shares)

compared

Philippines in 2013. (The Project

The Accounts Receivable

to Mar 31,

was cancelled)

was 373.81 MB as of Mar

2022, due

31, 2022, 1.34 MB paid in

to paid

Q2/2022.

Accounts

Receivable

3.2 Auo-Po Grand Marina

36.89

36.89

The Construction services of

Auo-Po Grand Marina

Co., Ltd./ company

jetty and Yacht Club at Auo-Po,

Co.,Ltd. posted a

Phuket Province. The project

repayment plan and

Relation

was completed in 2011.

continuously paid debt

- The Director of the

upon its financial

Company (Mr. Premchai

capabilities accordingly.

Karnasuta) indirectly held

The Accounts Receivable

90% of the total outstanding

was 40.49 MB as of Mar

shares of Auo-Po Grand

31, 2022.

Co., Ltd. via 3 B Holding

Co., Ltd.

3

Allowances

Transactions /

Value

for Doubtful

Sources of Transaction

Actions to be taken

Companies

(MB)

Accounts

(MB)

- The Director of the

In Q2 of 2022, 3.6 MB was

Company (Mr. Premchai

paid.

Karnasuta) was the Director

of Auo-Po Grand Marina

Co., Ltd

4. Loan for Sino Lao

247

-

The business of Bauxite Mining

The loan was not made

Aluminum Corporation

(14 MB

at Lao PDR. The shareholders

based on the share portion

Limited/ Company (holding

increased

were ITD, 34%, Lao Service

due to Reignwood's

shares as 34%)

compared to

Incorporation Sole Co., Ltd,

agreement to sell ITD the

Mar 31,

33%, (Lao PDR), and

share. Also, upon Lao

2022, due to

Reignwood International

Service Incorporation's

currency

Investment (Group) Co., Ltd.,

agreement, the majority

exchange

33% (China)

shareholders is needed to

rate)

allocate the funds to

directly operate the project.

The amount of Accounts

Receivable was 233 MB as

of Mar 31, 2022.

In Q2 of 2022, the

Company did not allow

additional loan.

The project is currently

operating.

The debt repayment is yet

due to pay.

Please be informed accordingly,

4

Disclaimer

Italian-Thai Development pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
02:24aITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT : Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022
PU
08/15Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
08/10ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : The Contract Signing of 2nd Medical Correctional Hospita..
PU
08/10Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Announces Contract Signing of 2Nd Medic..
CI
06/29ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : The Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridg..
PU
06/29Italian-Thai Development Public Company Announces Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River..
CI
05/17Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
04/29ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Me..
PU
03/17ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Notification of the 2022 Annual Genera..
PU
03/14ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : The Contract Signing of Construction of Purple Line Proj..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 55 644 M 1 570 M 1 570 M
Net income 2022 -260 M -7,33 M -7,33 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -37,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9 926 M 280 M 280 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,18x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 36 786
Free-Float 76,6%
Chart ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
Duration : Period :
Italian-Thai Development Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,88 THB
Average target price 1,85 THB
Spread / Average Target -1,60%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Premchai Karnasuta President, Managing Director & Director
Chatichai Chutima Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pathai Chakornbundit Chairman
Atipat Kaivalchatchaval Senior Vice President-Technical & Estimate
Jakkaphan Udthayananond Vice President-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT-17.54%280
VINCI2.48%54 383
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-2.46%32 592
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 219
QUANTA SERVICES24.22%20 448
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.16%19 443