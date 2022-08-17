Italian Thai Development : Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022
08/17/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Accounts Receivable Reports as of June 30, 2022
Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited is pleased to inform SET regarding the progression of accounts receivable reports as of June 30, 2022, as follows:
Allowances
Transactions /
Value
for Doubtful
Sources of Transaction
Actions to be taken
Companies
(MB)
Accounts
(MB)
1. Accounts Receivable, not
332.15
332.15
The Construction of Haul Road
Due to the Covid-19
a related company/
and Port Facilities in Indonesia.
outbreak, the accounts
overseas subsidiary:
(18.34 MB
In 1/2020, the
The project was completed in
receivable could not make
PT Thailindo Bara Pratama
increased in
allowance of
2014.
debt repayment upon plan,
comparison
impairment was
and made repayment
to Mar 31,
recorded
extension request.
2022, due to
because the
However, the subsidiary
currency
accounts
had pressed for payment
exchange
receivable could
upon schedule.
rate)
not make the
debt repayment
Remark:
upon plan due to
The amount of Accounts
Covid-19
Receivable was 313.81 MB
outbreak,
as of Mar 31, 2022.
repayment
extension
request.
2. Accounts Receivable,
63.77
63.77
The consultancy service for
The Company is currently
a related company - PAM
(3.61 MB
In Q3 of 2018,
techniques and engineering of
following up on possible
SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)/
increased in
the whole
Infrastructures for SAKOA Coal
repayment upon future
The overseas subsidiary:
comparison
amount was
Mine Project at Madagascar
business restructuring plan
ITD Madagascar
to Mar 31,
recorded as
from 2010 to 2018.
(the factor likely relies on
2022 due to
the allowance
the price in coal market).
currency
for doubtful
exchange
accounts.
Remark:
rate)
The amount of Accounts
Receivable was 60.16 MB
as of Mar 31, 2022.
1
Allowances
Transactions /
Value
for Doubtful
Sources of Transaction
Actions to be taken
Companies
(MB)
Accounts
(MB)
The short-term loan for
16.22
16.22
In 2013, ITD Madagascar, the
PAMS would obtain the
related company - PAM
(0.92 MB
In Q3 of 2018,
subsidiary of ITD, imported the
amount for paid-up tax and
SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)/
increased
the whole
machines and tools on behalf of
would payoff for the loan
The overseas subsidiary:
compared
amount was
the project owner (PAMS) to get
from ITD Madagascar once
ITD Madagascar
to Mar 31,
recorded as
tax exemption rights.
the Government issued
2022 due
the allowance
BOI.
Relation
to currency
for doubtful
Therefore, ITD Madagascar
- The Directors of the
exchange
accounts.
offered PAMS the loan based
Remark:
Company (Mr. Premchai
rate)
on the agreement made
The amount of Accounts
Karnasuta, and Mrs.
between each other. Then,
Receivable was 15.3 MB as
Nijaporn Charanachitta)
PAMS could use the loan to pay
of Mar 31, 2022.
indirectly held 89.73% of
for tax and other expenses.
the total outstanding shares
of PAM SAKOA COAL SA.
(PAMS) via Asia Thai
Mining Co., Ltd.
The Director of the Company (Mr. Peeti Karnasuta) was the Director of PAM SAKOA COAL SA (PAMS)
Accounts Receivable, as
103.57
103.57
The consultancy services for
The Company is currently
related company - PAN
In Q3 of 2018,
project management for SAKOA
following up on any
African mining Corp./
the whole
Coal Mine Project in
repayment in case of future
company
amount was
Madagascar from 2010 to 2016.
business restructuring plan
recorded as
(the factor relies on the
Relation
the allowance
price in coal market).
- The Directors of the
for doubtful
Company (Mr. Premchai
accounts.
Karnasuta, and Mrs.
Nijaporn Charanachitta)
indirectly held 90% of the
total outstanding shares of
PAN AFRICAN MINING
CORP via Asia Thai Mining
Co., Ltd.
2
Allowances
Transactions /
Value
for Doubtful
Sources of Transaction
Actions to be taken
Companies
(MB)
Accounts
(MB)
The Directors of the Company (Mr. Premchai Karnasuta, Mrs. Nijaporn Charanachitta and Mr. Peeti Karnasuta) were the Directors of PAN AFRICAN MINING CORP.
3. The detail of allowances for doubtful accounts for those Accounts Receivable, as related company in total amount of 401.88 MB without suing, were as follows;
Italian-Thai Development pcl published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 06:23:04 UTC.