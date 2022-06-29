Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITD   TH0438010Z02

ITALIAN-THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(ITD)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-06-27
2.220 THB   +20.00%
02:37aITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : The Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure
PU
05/17Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29ITALIAN THAI DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC : Publication of the Minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders through Electronic media (E-AGM) on the Company's Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Thai Development Public : The Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure

06/29/2022 | 02:37am EDT
Translation

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited ("the Company") is pleased to inform SET that on June 23, 2022, the Company signed a contract with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to proceed with the Project of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure.

The details of the contract works are as follows:

Description of works: Construction of 6 Traffic Lanes of Main Concrete Bridge with Drainage System, Traffic Sign, Lighting System, Decorative Lighting System, Control Building System and Others.

Contract Value:

  • Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
    925,079,874.41 THB (Including VAT)
  • Metropolitan Electricity Authority
    103,207,464.59 THB (Including VAT)
  • Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
    30,712,661.00 THB (Including VAT)
    In Total of 1,059,000,000 THB (Including VAT)

Period of Works

:

900 Days

Please be informed accordingly.

Disclaimer

Italian-Thai Development pcl published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
