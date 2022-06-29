Italian Thai Development Public : The Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure

Translation
Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited ("the Company") is pleased to inform SET that on June 23, 2022, the Company signed a contract with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to proceed with the Project of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure.
The details of the contract works are as follows:
Description of works: Construction of 6 Traffic Lanes of Main Concrete Bridge with Drainage System, Traffic Sign, Lighting System, Decorative Lighting System, Control Building System and Others.
Contract Value:
-
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration
925,079,874.41 THB (Including VAT)
-
Metropolitan Electricity Authority
103,207,464.59 THB (Including VAT)
-
Metropolitan Waterworks Authority
30,712,661.00 THB (Including VAT)
In Total of 1,059,000,000 THB (Including VAT)
|
Period of Works
|
:
|
900 Days
Please be informed accordingly.
