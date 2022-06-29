Italian Thai Development Public : The Contract Signing of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure

Translation

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited ("the Company") is pleased to inform SET that on June 23, 2022, the Company signed a contract with Bangkok Metropolitan Administration to proceed with the Project of Chao Phraya River Crossing Bridge Phase 2 at Keik Kai Junction including On and Off Ramp Structure.

The details of the contract works are as follows:

Description of works: Construction of 6 Traffic Lanes of Main Concrete Bridge with Drainage System, Traffic Sign, Lighting System, Decorative Lighting System, Control Building System and Others.

Contract Value:

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

925,079,874.41 THB (Including VAT)

925,079,874.41 THB (Including VAT) Metropolitan Electricity Authority

103,207,464.59 THB (Including VAT)

103,207,464.59 THB (Including VAT) Metropolitan Waterworks Authority

30,712,661.00 THB (Including VAT)

In Total of 1,059,000,000 THB (Including VAT)

Period of Works : 900 Days

Please be informed accordingly.