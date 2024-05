May 29, 2024 at 09:26 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Italian Wine Brands Spa announced Wednesday that Alessandro Vella has taken over as general manager of its subsidiary IWB Italia Spa, a company that manages the group's entire production facilities and sales to the wholesale channel.

Italian Wine Brands trades in the red by 0.9 percent at EUR21.20 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

