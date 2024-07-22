(Alliance News) - Italian Wine Brands Spa announced Monday that it has concluded the share buyback program it launched on May 13.

During the period, the company purchased a total of 30,000 of IWB's own shares, at an average price of EUR21.56 per share and a total consideration of EUR646,715.55.

IWB also announced the launch of a new program to purchase a maximum of 30,000 treasury shares, with a maximum countervalue set at EUR900,000.00.

The program can be carried out within 18 months from the date of the shareholders' meeting resolution of April 30 and then by October 30, 2025.

Italian Wine Brands closed Monday in the green by 0.5 percent at EUR22.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.