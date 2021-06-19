IWB – Press release: publication of notice of call of IWB Shareholders' Meeting

1. Aumento di capitale sociale a pagamento, in via inscindibile, con esclusione del diritto di opzione ai sensi
comma 5, c.c., per un importo complessivo di Euro 45.500.000,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo), mediante emissione di complessive n. 1.400.000 nuove azioni ordinarie della Società prive del valore nominale, al prezzo di sottoscrizione di Euro 32,50 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo) per azione,
5 dello Statuto Sociale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.
|
PER INFORMAZIONI
|
|
|
Italian Wine Brands
|
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A
|
Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication &
|
Viale Abruzzi 94 Milano
|
Nomad
|
Partners
|
|
T. +39 02 30516516
|
Largo Mattioli, 3 Milano
|
T. +39 02 83424010
|
investors@italianwinebrands.it
|
iwb-
|
mrusso@sprianocommunication.com
|
www.italianwinebrands.it
|
nomad@intesasanpaolo.it
|
ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com
PRESS RELEASE
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A
Milan, 19 June 2021 - Company
3pm on 19 July 2021, in first call, and if necessary, at 9:30am on 26 July 2021, in second call, with the following agenda:
1. Non divisible capital increase through cash contribution, excluding option right pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for an overall amount of Euro 45,500,000.00 (including share premium), through the issuance of a total amount of no. 1,400,000 new ordinary shares of the Company without nominal value, against a subscription price of Euro 32.50 (including share premium) per share, to be subscribed by Gruppo Pizzolo S.r.l. and paid in cash;
consequent amendments to Article -laws.Resolutions thereon
The call notice was published today in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Oreand on the Company website
(www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors section).
It should be noted that pursuant to Article 106 of Legislative Decree No 18/2020, converted into Law 27/2020, as most recently referred to in Article 3, Paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 183/2020, as converted with amendments by Law 21/2021, those with vo Meeting exclusively through Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie ( designated representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and the
Designated Representative
-proxies to the Designated Representative, please refer to the call notice.
The documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including proxy forms with the related voting instructions, will be made available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors - Shareholders' Meetingssection) and at the Compan registered office, in compliance with the terms and conditions set out by the applicable laws.
|
FOR MORE INFORMATION
|
|
|
Italian Wine Brands
|
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A
|
Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication &
|
Viale Abruzzi 94 Milano
|
Nomad
|
Partners
|
|
T. +39 02 30516516
|
Largo Mattioli, 3 Milano
|
T. +39 02 83424010
|
investors@italianwinebrands.it
|
iwb-
|
mrusso@sprianocommunication.com
|
www.italianwinebrands.it
|
nomad@intesasanpaolo.it
|
ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com
Disclaimer
IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.