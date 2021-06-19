IWB – Press release: publication of notice of call of IWB Shareholders' Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

Milan, 19 June 2021 - Company

3pm on 19 July 2021, in first call, and if necessary, at 9:30am on 26 July 2021, in second call, with the following agenda:

1. Non divisible capital increase through cash contribution, excluding option right pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for an overall amount of Euro 45,500,000.00 (including share premium), through the issuance of a total amount of no. 1,400,000 new ordinary shares of the Company without nominal value, against a subscription price of Euro 32.50 (including share premium) per share, to be subscribed by Gruppo Pizzolo S.r.l. and paid in cash;

The call notice was published today in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Oreand on the Company website

(www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors section).

It should be noted that pursuant to Article 106 of Legislative Decree No 18/2020, converted into Law 27/2020, as most recently referred to in Article 3, Paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 183/2020, as converted with amendments by Law 21/2021, those with voting rights may participate in the Shareholders' Meeting exclusively through the Designated Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998.

Designated Representative

The documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including proxy forms with the related voting instructions, will be made available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors - Shareholders' Meetingssection) and at the Compan registered office, in compliance with the terms and conditions set out by the applicable laws.