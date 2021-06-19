Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

IWB – Press release: publication of notice of call of IWB Shareholders' Meeting

06/19/2021 | 05:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1. Aumento di capitale sociale a pagamento, in via inscindibile, con esclusione del diritto di opzione ai sensi

comma 5, c.c., per un importo complessivo di Euro 45.500.000,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo), mediante emissione di complessive n. 1.400.000 nuove azioni ordinarie della Società prive del valore nominale, al prezzo di sottoscrizione di Euro 32,50 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo) per azione,

5 dello Statuto Sociale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication &

Viale Abruzzi 94 Milano

Nomad

Partners

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

nomad@intesasanpaolo.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A

Milan, 19 June 2021 - Company

3pm on 19 July 2021, in first call, and if necessary, at 9:30am on 26 July 2021, in second call, with the following agenda:

1. Non divisible capital increase through cash contribution, excluding option right pursuant to Article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for an overall amount of Euro 45,500,000.00 (including share premium), through the issuance of a total amount of no. 1,400,000 new ordinary shares of the Company without nominal value, against a subscription price of Euro 32.50 (including share premium) per share, to be subscribed by Gruppo Pizzolo S.r.l. and paid in cash;

consequent amendments to Article -laws.Resolutions thereon

The call notice was published today in the Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Oreand on the Company website

(www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors section).

It should be noted that pursuant to Article 106 of Legislative Decree No 18/2020, converted into Law 27/2020, as most recently referred to in Article 3, Paragraph 6, of Legislative Decree 183/2020, as converted with amendments by Law 21/2021, those with vo Meeting exclusively through Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie ( designated representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 and the

Designated Representative

-proxies to the Designated Representative, please refer to the call notice.

The documents relating to the Shareholders' Meeting, including proxy forms with the related voting instructions, will be made available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Investors - Shareholders' Meetingssection) and at the Compan registered office, in compliance with the terms and conditions set out by the applicable laws.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication &

Viale Abruzzi 94 Milano

Nomad

Partners

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

nomad@intesasanpaolo.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 19 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2021 09:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
05:43aIWB &NDASH; PRESS RELEASE : publication of notice of call of IWB Shareholders' M..
PU
05/13ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – issue of the notes and start of trading
PU
05/06ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – Risultati dell'offerta
PU
05/05ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – early closure of the offering
PU
05/04ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – share buyback monthly note April 2021
PU
05/03ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – Fissazione tasso Interesse, rendimento ..
PU
05/03ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – Interest Rate Yield and Redemption Pric..
PU
04/28ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – Bond Loan Prospectus approved
PU
04/14ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : To Issue Up to $130 Million Senior Bond
MT
04/14ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A  : IWB – Provinco presents a proposal for the ap..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 204 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2020 12,8 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 7,86 M 9,32 M 9,32 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 1,85%
Capitalization 262 M 311 M 311 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,32x
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 79,9%
Chart ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,00 €
Last Close Price 35,60 €
Spread / Highest target 12,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Mutinelli Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Massimo Morra Group Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Sibilla Chief Operating Officer
Antonella Lillo Independent Director
Carlo Giordano Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.71.15%311
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED30.64%6 631
ZHEJIANG GUYUELONGSHAN SHAOXING WINE CO., LTD.-22.28%1 867
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.7.39%1 322
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-1.32%1 051
C&C GROUP PLC7.58%979