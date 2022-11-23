IWB: pubblicato avviso di convocazione assemblea straordinaria

1. Aumento di capitale sociale a pagamento, in via inscindibile, con esclusione del diritto di opzione ai sensi dell'art. 2441, comma 5, c.c., per un importo complessivo di Euro 26.316.240,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo), mediante emissione di complessive n. 657.906 nuove azioni ordinarie della Società senza indicazione del valore nominale, al prezzo di sottoscrizione di Euro 40,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo) per azione riservato in sottoscrizione a Paolo Barbanera per il tramite di un veicolo societario da lui interamente controllato, e a Holding Marco Barbanera S.r.l., da liberarsi in denaro anche mediante compensazione; modifiche conseguenti dell'art. 5 dello Statuto Sociale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.p.A.

NOTICE OF CALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PUBLISHED

Milan, 24 November 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 15 December 2022, at 9 a.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, Studio Legale Associato, Milan offices, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan, on first call, and, if need be, on

16 December 2022, at 11 a.m., on second call, at the same place, to discuss the following agenda:

1. Increase of the share capital, against payment, in inseparable form and without entitlement to the option right pursuant to article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for a total amount of EUR 26,316,240.00 (including share premium), through the issue of No. 657,906 ordinary shares of the Company without indication of nominal value, at a subscription price of EUR 40.00 per share (including share premium) reserved in subscription to Paolo Barbanera through a corporate vehicle wholly controlled by him, and to Holding Marco Barbanera S.r.l., to be paid in cash also by means of compensation; consequent amendments to Article 5 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.

was published today in the daily newspaper "il Sole 24 Ore" and on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Section "investors/financial documents/Shareholders' Meetings").

As of today, the form for granting proxy is available to the public on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Section "investors/financial-documents/Shareholders'Meetings") and at the Company's registered office (Viale Abruzzi No. 94, Milan).

Please note that: (i) the report of the Board of Directors on the only item on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting; (ii) the fairness opinion formulated by Equita SIM S.p.A. on the shares' issue price; and (iii) the fairness opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors concerning the fairness of the shares' issue price, will be available, as provided by the applicable law, at IWB's registered office and on the above-mentioned Section "investors/financial-documents/Shareholders'Meetings" of the Company's website, in time for the Shareholders' Meeting.

