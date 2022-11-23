Advanced search
  Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
27.15 EUR   +5.23%
IWB: pubblicato avviso di convocazione assemblea straordinaria

11/23/2022 | 12:56pm EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.p.A.

PUBBLICATO AVVISO DI CONVOCAZIONE ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA

Milano, 24 novembre 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. rende noto che l'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea straordinaria della Società convocata per il giorno 15 dicembre 2022, alle ore 9:00, in prima convocazione presso lo Studio legale Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, Ufficio di Milano in Piazza Borromeo 8, e occorrendo per il giorno 16 dicembre 2022, alle ore 11:00, in seconda convocazione, stesso luogo, con all'ordine del giorno la seguente proposta:

  • 1. Aumento di capitale sociale a pagamento, in via inscindibile, con esclusione del diritto di opzione ai sensi dell'art. 2441, comma 5, c.c., per un importo complessivo di Euro 26.316.240,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo), mediante emissione di complessive n. 657.906 nuove azioni ordinarie della Società senza indicazione del valore nominale, al prezzo di sottoscrizione di Euro 40,00 (inclusivo di sovrapprezzo) per azione riservato in sottoscrizione a Paolo Barbanera per il tramite di un veicolo societario da lui interamente controllato, e a Holding Marco Barbanera S.r.l., da liberarsi in denaro anche mediante compensazione; modifiche conseguenti dell'art. 5 dello Statuto Sociale. Deliberazioni inerenti e conseguenti.

  • stato pubblicato sul quotidiano "il Sole 24 Ore" in data odierna e sul sito internet della Società (www.italianwinebrands.it, Sezione "investors/documenti-finanziari/report-assemblee").

Si rende noto che a decorrere dalla data odierna è a disposizione del pubblico sul sito internet della Società (www.italianwinebrands.it, Sezione "investors/documenti-finanziari/report-assemblee") e presso la sede sociale (Viale Abruzzi n. 94, Milano) il modulo per il conferimento della delega.

Si rende noto inoltre che: (i) la relazione illustrativa del Consiglio di Amministrazione sull'unico punto all'ordine del giorno dell'Assemblea; (ii) la fairness opinion di Equita SIM S.p.A. sulla congruità del prezzo di emissione; e (iii) il parere di congruità del Collegio Sindacale sul prezzo di emissione, saranno resi disponibili nei termini di legge presso la sede sociale di IWB e nella suddetta Sezione "investors/documenti-finanziari/report-assemblee" del sito internet della Società, in tempo utile per l'Assemblea.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Investor Relator

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

T. +39 02 3051 6516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.p.A.

NOTICE OF CALL OF THE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING PUBLISHED

Milan, 24 November 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. announces that the notice of call of the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company on 15 December 2022, at 9 a.m., at the law firm Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, Studio Legale Associato, Milan offices, Piazza Borromeo no. 8, Milan, on first call, and, if need be, on

16 December 2022, at 11 a.m., on second call, at the same place, to discuss the following agenda:

1. Increase of the share capital, against payment, in inseparable form and without entitlement to the option right pursuant to article 2441, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code, for a total amount of EUR 26,316,240.00 (including share premium), through the issue of No. 657,906 ordinary shares of the Company without indication of nominal value, at a subscription price of EUR 40.00 per share (including share premium) reserved in subscription to Paolo Barbanera through a corporate vehicle wholly controlled by him, and to Holding Marco Barbanera S.r.l., to be paid in cash also by means of compensation; consequent amendments to Article 5 of the Bylaws. Related and consequent resolutions.

was published today in the daily newspaper "il Sole 24 Ore" and on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Section "investors/financial documents/Shareholders' Meetings").

As of today, the form for granting proxy is available to the public on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, Section "investors/financial-documents/Shareholders'Meetings") and at the Company's registered office (Viale Abruzzi No. 94, Milan).

Please note that: (i) the report of the Board of Directors on the only item on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting; (ii) the fairness opinion formulated by Equita SIM S.p.A. on the shares' issue price; and (iii) the fairness opinion of the Board of Statutory Auditors concerning the fairness of the shares' issue price, will be available, as provided by the applicable law, at IWB's registered office and on the above-mentioned Section "investors/financial-documents/Shareholders'Meetings" of the Company's website, in time for the Shareholders' Meeting.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 23 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2022 17:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 409 M 420 M 420 M
Net income 2022 15,3 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net Debt 2022 121 M 125 M 125 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 0,45%
Capitalization 227 M 233 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 83,4%
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Mutinelli Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Massimo Morra Group Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Sibilla Chief Operating Officer
Antonella Lillo Independent Director
Simone Strocchi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.-37.83%233
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED9.13%6 465
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-32.65%1 807
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-18.48%851
C&C GROUP PLC-24.33%816
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED-30.28%621