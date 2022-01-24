Italian Wine Brands S p A : 2022 01 24 - buyback weekly disclosure
01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA
INFORMATIVA SETTIMANALE SUL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
DI ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Milano, 24 gennaio 2022 - In relazione al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, il cui avvio è stato annunciato in data 3 dicembre 2021, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") rende noto di aver acquistato nel periodo compreso tra il 17 gennaio 2022 e il 21 gennaio 2022, n. 1.776 azioni proprie per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 75.227,80, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione deliberata dall'Assemblea degli azionisti in data 22 aprile 2021.
Di seguito si riporta il dettaglio delle operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie sul sistema multilaterale di negoziazione Euronext Growth Milan su base aggregata giornaliera:
Data
Numero azioni
Prezzo medio (euro)
Controvalore (euro)
ordinarie acquistate
17/01/2022
560
42,52
23.810,00
18/01/2022
656
42,35
27.780,80
19/01/2022
310
42,25
13.097,00
20/01/2022
250
42,16
10.540,00
Totale
1.776
42,36
75.227,80
In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) n. 1052/2016, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra riportato.
A seguito degli acquisti oggi comunicati, considerando le azioni proprie già in portafoglio, alla data del 21 gennaio 2022 IWB detiene n. 14.519 azioni proprie pari al 0,16% del relativo capitale sociale.
Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it
Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516
Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80
Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968
PRESS RELEASE
WEEKLY DISCLOSURE ON THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME
OF ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Milan, January 24th, 2022 - With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on December 3rd, 2021, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between January 17th, 2022 and January 21st, 2022 it purchased No. 1,776 treasury shares for a total countervalue of Euro 75,227.80, pursuant to the authorisation resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 22nd, 2021.
Details of the purchase of treasury shares on the Euronext Growth Milan multilateral trading system on an aggregated daily basis are shown below:
Date
Number of ordinary
Average price (EUR)
Countervalue (EUR)
shares purchased
17/01/2022
560
42.52
23,810.00
18/01/2022
656
42.35
27,780.80
19/01/2022
310
42.25
13,097.00
20/01/2022
250
42.16
10,540.00
Totale
1,776
42.36
75,227.80
In accordance with Article 2, para. 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 1052/2016, are attached hereto the information regarding the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned relevant period, in detailed form and on a daily basis.
Following the purchases disclosed today, taking into account the treasury shares already in the portfolio, as of January 21st, 2022 IWB holds No. 14,519 treasury shares, equal to the 0.16% of the relevant share capital.
IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:01 UTC.