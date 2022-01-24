Italian Wine Brands S p A : 2022 01 24 - buyback weekly disclosure

PRESS RELEASE

WEEKLY DISCLOSURE ON THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

OF ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

Milan, January 24th, 2022 - With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on December 3rd, 2021, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between January 17th, 2022 and January 21st, 2022 it purchased No. 1,776 treasury shares for a total countervalue of Euro 75,227.80, pursuant to the authorisation resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 22nd, 2021.

Details of the purchase of treasury shares on the Euronext Growth Milan multilateral trading system on an aggregated daily basis are shown below:

Date Number of ordinary Average price (EUR) Countervalue (EUR) shares purchased 17/01/2022 560 42.52 23,810.00 18/01/2022 656 42.35 27,780.80 19/01/2022 310 42.25 13,097.00 20/01/2022 250 42.16 10,540.00 Totale 1,776 42.36 75,227.80

In accordance with Article 2, para. 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 1052/2016, are attached hereto the information regarding the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned relevant period, in detailed form and on a daily basis.

Following the purchases disclosed today, taking into account the treasury shares already in the portfolio, as of January 21st, 2022 IWB holds No. 14,519 treasury shares, equal to the 0.16% of the relevant share capital.

