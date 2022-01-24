Log in
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
Italian Wine Brands S p A : 2022 01 24 - buyback weekly disclosure

01/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

INFORMATIVA SETTIMANALE SUL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

DI ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

Milano, 24 gennaio 2022 - In relazione al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, il cui avvio è stato annunciato in data 3 dicembre 2021, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") rende noto di aver acquistato nel periodo compreso tra il 17 gennaio 2022 e il 21 gennaio 2022, n. 1.776 azioni proprie per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 75.227,80, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione deliberata dall'Assemblea degli azionisti in data 22 aprile 2021.

Di seguito si riporta il dettaglio delle operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie sul sistema multilaterale di negoziazione Euronext Growth Milan su base aggregata giornaliera:

Data

Numero azioni

Prezzo medio (euro)

Controvalore (euro)

ordinarie acquistate

17/01/2022

560

42,52

23.810,00

18/01/2022

656

42,35

27.780,80

19/01/2022

310

42,25

13.097,00

20/01/2022

250

42,16

10.540,00

Totale

1.776

42,36

75.227,80

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) n. 1052/2016, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra riportato.

A seguito degli acquisti oggi comunicati, considerando le azioni proprie già in portafoglio, alla data del 21 gennaio 2022 IWB detiene n. 14.519 azioni proprie pari al 0,16% del relativo capitale sociale.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

PRESS RELEASE

WEEKLY DISCLOSURE ON THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

OF ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

Milan, January 24th, 2022 - With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on December 3rd, 2021, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between January 17th, 2022 and January 21st, 2022 it purchased No. 1,776 treasury shares for a total countervalue of Euro 75,227.80, pursuant to the authorisation resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting held on April 22nd, 2021.

Details of the purchase of treasury shares on the Euronext Growth Milan multilateral trading system on an aggregated daily basis are shown below:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price (EUR)

Countervalue (EUR)

shares purchased

17/01/2022

560

42.52

23,810.00

18/01/2022

656

42.35

27,780.80

19/01/2022

310

42.25

13,097.00

20/01/2022

250

42.16

10,540.00

Totale

1,776

42.36

75,227.80

In accordance with Article 2, para. 3, of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 1052/2016, are attached hereto the information regarding the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned relevant period, in detailed form and on a daily basis.

Following the purchases disclosed today, taking into account the treasury shares already in the portfolio, as of January 21st, 2022 IWB holds No. 14,519 treasury shares, equal to the 0.16% of the relevant share capital.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

Nome

Codice

Codice identificativo

Data

Prezzo per

Codice

Nome

identificativo

strumenti finanziari /

operazione /

Ora operazione /

Acquisto/

dell'Emittente /

Quantità /

unità /

identificativo

Divisa /

dell'Intermediario /

dell'Intermediario /

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the

Vendita /

Name of the

Name of the Broker

Identity code

the financial

the

transaction

Buy/Sell

Quantity

Price per

Mercato /

Currency

Issuer

unit

Identity code of the Market

of the Broker

instrument

Transaction

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 09:48:53

B

50

42,00

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 11:25:20

B

150

42,60

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 12:17:58

B

37

42,40

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 12:19:29

B

63

42,40

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 16:21:51

B

60

42,50

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 16:59:16

B

31

42,60

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 17:19:45

B

100

42,70

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-01-2022

17-01-2022 17:29:32

B

69

42,60

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 09:29:06

B

50

42,60

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 13:11:38

B

49

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 13:11:39

B

51

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 13:58:46

B

48

42,30

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 13:58:47

B

43

42,30

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 14:01:39

B

7

42,30

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 17:20:44

B

152

42,30

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 17:20:44

B

120

42,40

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 17:22:15

B

50

42,60

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-01-2022

18-01-2022 17:29:44

B

86

42,30

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 10:02:21

B

10

42,70

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 10:12:26

B

100

42,40

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 11:17:17

B

28

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 11:24:32

B

32

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 11:24:32

B

40

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

19-01-2022

19-01-2022 11:45:11

B

100

42,10

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

20-01-2022

20-01-2022 10:35:14

B

50

42,10

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

20-01-2022

20-01-2022 12:14:11

B

50

42,50

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

20-01-2022

20-01-2022 15:12:13

B

50

42,20

AIM

EUR

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

20-01-2022

20-01-2022 15:12:13

B

100

42,00

AIM

EUR

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
