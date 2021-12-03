Log in
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
  Report
Italian Wine Brands S p A : Avvio di un nuovo programma di buyback

12/03/2021 | 11:02am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

AVVIO DI UN NUOVO PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO AZIONI PROPRIE

AL SERVIZIO DEL

PIANO DI INCENTIVAZIONE 2020-2022

Milano, 3 dicembre 2021 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB" o la "Società") comunica l'avvio di un nuovo programma di acquisto di azioni proprie in esecuzione di quanto deliberato dall'Assemblea ordinaria dei soci del 22 aprile 2021 da destinare al servizio del piano di incentivazione della Società denominato "Piano di incentivazione 2020-2022 di IWB S.p.A." approvato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di IWB del 20 gennaio 2020, come comunicato al mercato in pari data (il "Piano").

Le operazioni di acquisto di azioni nell'ambito del programma avverranno con le modalità e nei limiti operativi previsti dalla delibera assembleare sopra richiamata, dall'art. 5 del Regolamento (UE) n. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), dall'art. 3 del Regolamento Delegato (UE) n. 1052/2016 della Commissione Europea dell'8 marzo 2016 e dalla normativa generale e di settore applicabile; precisamente:

  • gli acquisti avranno ad oggetto massime numero 60.000 azioni ordinarie della Società, prive di indicazione del valore nominale, per un controvalore massimo stabilito in Euro 3.000.000;
  • gli acquisti saranno effettuati ad un corrispettivo che non sia superiore al prezzo più elevato tra il prezzo dell'ultima operazione indipendente e il prezzo dell'offerta indipendente più elevata corrente nelle sedi di negoziazione dove viene effettuato l'acquisto, fermo restando che il corrispettivo unitario non potrà comunque essere inferiore nel minimo del 20% e superiore nel massimo del 10% rispetto alla media aritmetica dei prezzi ufficiali registrati dal titolo di IWB nei dieci giorni di borsa aperta antecedenti ogni singola operazione di acquisto;
  • gli acquisti saranno effettuati per volumi non superiori al 25% del volume medio giornaliero delle azioni di IWB nella sede di negoziazione in cui viene effettuato l'acquisto, calcolato sulla base del volume medio giornaliero degli scambi nei 20 giorni di negoziazione anteriori la data d'acquisto;
  • il programma di acquisto potrà essere realizzato entro 18 mesi a far data dalla delibera dell'Assemblea del 22 aprile 2021.

CFO SIM S.p.A. opera quale intermediario incaricato per gli acquisti nell'ambito del programma. La Società provvederà a fornire informativa in merito alle operazioni relative al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, nei termini e con le modalità previste dalla normativa applicabile. Eventuali successive modifiche al predetto programma di acquisto verranno tempestivamente comunicate dalla Società.

Per completezza, si comunica inoltre che è esaurito il precedente programma di acquisto di azioni proprie a servizio del Piano avviato in data 19 ottobre 2020 sulla base dell'autorizzazione assembleare del 7 febbraio

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

2020, nell'ambito del quale sono state acquistate complessive n. 36.719 azioni, pari al 0,417% del capitale sociale della Società.

Alla data del presente comunicato, IWB detiene in portafoglio n. 6.092 azioni proprie, pari al 0,08% del relativo capitale sociale.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Nomad

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-nomad@intesasanpaolo.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

PRESS RELEASE

START OF A NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME

TO SERVICE THE 2020-2022 INCENTIVE PLAN

Milan, December 3rd, 2021 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB" or the "Company") announces the start of a programme for the purchase of treasury shares in execution of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2021 to service the Company's incentive plan called "IWB S.p.A. 2020-2022 Incentive Plan" approved by the Board of Directors of IWB on January 20, as communicated to the market on the same date (the "Plan").

The purchase of shares within the scope of the programme is done with the modalities and within the operating limits laid down in the decision referred to above, by Article 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), by Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March

2016 and by the general and industry legislation in force, in particular:

  • purchases will be for a maximum overall 60.000 ordinary shares of the Company without indication of nominal value to a maximum value of EUR 3,000,000;
  • such purchases will be made with a consideration that is not higher than the highest price of the last independent operation and the highest current independent bid on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out, it being understood that the price cannot be lower than a minimum of 20% or higher than a maximum of 10% with respect to the arithmetic mean of the official market price recorded for an IWB share in the ten trading days prior to each individual purchase transaction;
  • such purchases will be made for quantities not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of IWB shares in the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase;
  • the purchase programme will be realized within 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2021.

CFO SIM S.p.A. operates as an intermediary responsible for purchases within the scope of the programme. The Company will provide information with regard to the transactions relating to the programme for the purchase of own shares, in accordance with the terms and conditions required by the applicable regulation. Any subsequent change to the above described buy-back plan will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

For the sake of completeness, is announced that the previous programme for the purchase of treasury shares to service the Plan - started on 19 October 2020, on the basis of the Shareholders' Meeting authorization resolution taken on 7 February 2020 - is terminated. In the context of the abovementioned programme a total amount of No. 36.719 treasury shares, equal to 0,417% of the share capital of the Company, have been purchased.

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

As at the date of this press release, IWB holds 6.092 treasury shares in its portfolio, equal to 0,08% of the relevant share capital.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Nomad

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-nomad@intesasanpaolo.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 16:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
