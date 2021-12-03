Italian Wine Brands S p A : Avvio di un nuovo programma di buyback

PRESS RELEASE

START OF A NEW BUYBACK PROGRAMME

TO SERVICE THE 2020-2022 INCENTIVE PLAN

Milan, December 3rd, 2021 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB" or the "Company") announces the start of a programme for the purchase of treasury shares in execution of the resolution of the Shareholders' Meeting held on 22 April 2021 to service the Company's incentive plan called "IWB S.p.A. 2020-2022 Incentive Plan" approved by the Board of Directors of IWB on January 20, as communicated to the market on the same date (the "Plan").

The purchase of shares within the scope of the programme is done with the modalities and within the operating limits laid down in the decision referred to above, by Article 5 of (EU) Regulation no. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), by Article 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March

2016 and by the general and industry legislation in force, in particular:

purchases will be for a maximum overall 60.000 ordinary shares of the Company without indication of nominal value to a maximum value of EUR 3,000,000;

such purchases will be made with a consideration that is not higher than the highest price of the last independent operation and the highest current independent bid on the trading venues where the purchase is carried out, it being understood that the price cannot be lower than a minimum of 20% or higher than a maximum of 10% with respect to the arithmetic mean of the official market price recorded for an IWB share in the ten trading days prior to each individual purchase transaction;

such purchases will be made for quantities not exceeding 25% of the average daily volume of IWB shares in the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, calculated on the basis of the average daily volume traded in the 20 trading days prior to the date of purchase;

the purchase programme will be realized within 18 months from the date of the Shareholders' Meeting of 22 April 2021.

CFO SIM S.p.A. operates as an intermediary responsible for purchases within the scope of the programme. The Company will provide information with regard to the transactions relating to the programme for the purchase of own shares, in accordance with the terms and conditions required by the applicable regulation. Any subsequent change to the above described buy-back plan will be promptly disclosed by the Company.

For the sake of completeness, is announced that the previous programme for the purchase of treasury shares to service the Plan - started on 19 October 2020, on the basis of the Shareholders' Meeting authorization resolution taken on 7 February 2020 - is terminated. In the context of the abovementioned programme a total amount of No. 36.719 treasury shares, equal to 0,417% of the share capital of the Company, have been purchased.

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968