Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB - Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on second call

PRESS RELEASE

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL

Milan, 14 December 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company convened for 15 and 16 December 2022, respectively, on first and second call, will be held, on second call, on 16 December 2022 at 11.00 am CET. For further details, please refer to the notice of call of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, "Investor Relations/Investors/Shareholders' Meetings" section).