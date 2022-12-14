Advanced search
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-14 am EST
27.00 EUR   -2.70%
05:16pItalian Wine Brands S P A : IWB - Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on second call
PU
11/23Iwb : pubblicato avviso di convocazione assemblea straordinaria
PU
11/23Italian Wine Brands S P A : Proxy for the attendance to the Shareholders' Meeting 2022/12/15-16
PU
Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB - Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on second call

12/14/2022 | 05:16pm EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA

ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA IN SECONDA CONVOCAZIONE

Milano, 14 dicembre 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (la "Società ") rende noto che l'Assemblea degli azionisti della Società convocata, in sede straordinaria, per i giorni 15 e 16 dicembre 2022, rispettivamente, in prima e seconda convocazione, si terrà in seconda convocazione il giorno 16 dicembre 2022 alle ore 11.00. Per maggiori dettagli, si rinvia all'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea disponibile sul sito internet della Società (www.italianwinebrands.it, sezione "Investor Relations/Investors/Assemblee degli azionisti").

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

PRESS RELEASE

EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL

Milan, 14 December 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company convened for 15 and 16 December 2022, respectively, on first and second call, will be held, on second call, on 16 December 2022 at 11.00 am CET. For further details, please refer to the notice of call of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, "Investor Relations/Investors/Shareholders' Meetings" section).

FOR MORE INFORMATION Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano T. +39 02 30516516 investors@italianwinebrands.it www.italianwinebrands.it

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 22:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
