Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB - Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on second call
12/14/2022 | 05:16pm EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA
ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA IN SECONDA CONVOCAZIONE
Milano, 14 dicembre 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (la "Società ") rende noto che l'Assemblea degli azionisti della Società convocata, in sede straordinaria, per i giorni 15 e 16 dicembre 2022, rispettivamente, in prima e seconda convocazione, si terrà in seconda convocazione il giorno 16 dicembre 2022 alle ore 11.00. Per maggiori dettagli, si rinvia all'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea disponibile sul sito internet della Società (www.italianwinebrands.it, sezione "Investor Relations/Investors/Assemblee degli azionisti").
Italian Wine Brands Spa | www.italianwinebrands.it | info@italianwinebrands.it
Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516
Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80
Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968
PRESS RELEASE
EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL
Milan, 14 December 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company convened for 15 and 16 December 2022, respectively, on first and second call, will be held, on second call, on 16 December 2022 at 11.00 am CET. For further details, please refer to the notice of call of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website (www.italianwinebrands.it, "Investor Relations/Investors/Shareholders' Meetings" section).
