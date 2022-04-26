Log in
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04/26 08:06:34 am EDT
32.35 EUR   -1.52%
04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB - assemblea in seconda convocazione
PU
04/12ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB - piano di incentivazione
PU
04/082022 04 08 - IWB : conclusion of the buyback programme
PU
Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB - assemblea in seconda convocazione

04/26/2022 | 08:14am EDT
COMUNICATO STAMPA

ASSEMBLEA ORDINARIA IN SECONDA CONVOCAZIONE

Milano, 26 aprile 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (la "Società") rende noto che l'Assemblea degli azionisti della Società convocata, in sede ordinaria, per i giorni 26 e 27 aprile 2022, rispettivamente, in prima e seconda convocazione, si terrà in seconda convocazione il giorno 27 aprile 2022. Per maggiori dettagli, si rinvia all'avviso di convocazione dell'Assemblea disponibile sul sito internet della

Società (www.italianwinebrands.it, sezione "Investors/documenti-finanziari/report-assemblee").

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

PRESS RELEASE

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING ON SECOND CALL

Milan, 26 April 2022 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company convened for 26 and 27 April 2022, respectively, on first and second call, will be held, on second call, on 27 April 2022. For further details, please refer to the notice of call of the Company's Shareholders' Meeting available on the Company's website

(www.italianwinebrands.it, "investors/financial-documents/shareholders-meetings" section).

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Euronext Growth Advisor

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Italian Wine Brands Spa |www.italianwinebrands.it| info@italianwinebrands.it

Sede legale Viale Abruzzi 94, 20131 Milano. T +39 02 30516516

Società per Azioni con c.s. di Euro 1.046.265,80

Registro Imprese Milano, Monza-Brianza, Lodi N 2053323 e P.IVA 08851780968

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 12:11:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
