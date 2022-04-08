Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB - closing Enovation

COMUNICATO STAMPA

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS SI RAFFORZA NEGLI STATI UNITI CON L'ACQUISIZIONE DELLA

MAGGIORANZA DELLA SOCIETA' AMERICANA ENOVATION BRANDS INC.

ENOVATION BRANDS INC. IMPORTA VINI ITALIANI NEGLI USA E IN CANADA, OPERA CON MARCHI

DI PROPRIETÀ ED È DOTATA DI UNA DISTRIBUZIONE CAPILLARE SU TUTTO IL TERRITORIO

STATUNITENSE, SIA SUL CANALE SUPERMARKETS CHE SUL CANALE HO.RE.CA.

Milano, 8 aprile 2022 - Facendo seguito al comunicato stampa del 30 dicembre 2021 (disponibile sul sito internet della Società, www.italianwinebrands.it,Sezione "Media&Press/comunicati Stampa"), Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB" o la "Società ") rende noto che, in data odierna, ha avuto luogo il closing dell'operazione di investimento di IWB con il perfezionamento - successivamente all'avveramento di tutte le condizioni sospensive previste negli accordi vincolanti - dell'acquisizione da parte di IWB dell'85% del capitale sociale della società Enovation Brands Inc. ("Enovation"), il quale è stato ceduto dai soci Norina S.r.l. (per il 55%) e dai sig.ri Giovanni e Alberto Pecora (per il 30%), questi ultimi co-fondatori e manager operativi di Enovation che continueranno a detenere, rispettivamente, il 10% e 5% del capitale sociale di Enovation nonché a gestire la società.

Enovation, con base a Miami, è una storica società statunitense di importazione di vini italiani sul territorio nord-americano. È titolare di marchi di proprietà fortemente riconosciuti sul mercato USA (Voga® il principale) e, grazie alle strette relazioni costruite negli ultimi 20 anni con i principali distributori e retailers del paese dalla sua struttura (23 dipendenti), può contare su una distribuzione capillare su tutto il territorio nord americano, sia sul canale supermarkets che sul canale ho.re.ca.

Si ricorda che l'equity value riconosciuto dalle parti per l'acquisizione dell'85% del capitale sociale di Enovation è pari a complessivi USD 22 milioni, valutazione che cui corrisponde un equity value per il 100% della società pari a USD 25,9 milioni. L'enterprise value, pari a USD 26,0 milioni corrisponde invece a un multiplo valutativo di acquisto EV/Ebitda adjusted buyside pari a 8,1x.

Gli accordi tra IWB e i venditori prevedono inoltre che il pagamento di una porzione pari al 20% del prezzo, ossia USD 4,4 milioni (i.e. 20% di USD 22 milioni), sia sospensivamente condizionato al raggiungimento nel 2022 e nel 2023 di risultati di Ebitda accrescitivi. Gli accordi tra le parti prevedono altresì meccanismi di earn-out a favore dei fratelli Alberto e Giovanni Pecora in caso di risultati fortemente positivi della società da realizzarsi entro il 31 dicembre 2024. Per il finanziamento dell'operazione di acquisto delle partecipazioni sopra indicate in Enovation, IWB ricorrerà alle proprie disponibilità liquide senza ricorrere a specifiche e dedicate forme di finanziamento.

Grazie all'integrazione di Enovation, IWB avrà un accesso diretto sul mercato USA, che rappresenta il principale mercato di sbocco per i vini italiani all'estero (Eur 1,8 mld di valore stimato nel 2021). Tra le immediate sinergie di ricavo generate dall'operazione, Enovation potrà sicuramente giovare della distribuzione ai propri clienti di nuove referenze di vini rossi, realizzati in particolare in Puglia e in Piemonte, dove IWB possiede le proprie cantine di produzione, mentre IWB potrà proporre i prodotti a marchio di Enovation sui mercati internazionali presidiati tramite il proprio network commerciale. Quanto alle sinergie di costo, verranno esplorate possibilità

di riduzione dei prezzi di acquisto della materia prima, legate ai maggiori volumi di acquisto realizzati a livello di gruppo. L'operazione conferma inoltre la propensione di IWB alla crescita sia organica sia per linee esterne, essendo questa la quarta operazione conclusa in meno di quattro anni dopo Svinando.com, Raphael Dal Bo AG, Enoitalia S.p.A..

Alessandro Mutinelli, Presidente di IWB, dichiara: "Il mercato del Nord America è il più importante per il vino italiano e siamo entusiasti di iniziare questa nuova avventura con Enovation, i fratelli Giovanni e Alberto Pecora e tutto il loro affiatato team di Miami".

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano Euronext Growth Advisor Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano T. +39 02 30516516 Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano T. +39 02 83424010 investors@italianwinebrands.it iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com mrusso@sprianocommunication.com www.italianwinebrands.it ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

IL PRESENTE COMUNICATO NON PUÒ ESSERE DISTRIBUITO NEGLI STATI UNITI, NÉ AD ALCUNA PERSONA CHE SI TROVI O SIA RESIDENTE O DOMICILIATA NEGLI STATI UNITI, ISUOI TERRITORI O POSSEDIMENTI (INCLUSI PORTO RICO, ISOLE VERGINI, GUAM, SAMOA,ISOLE WAKE, ISOLE DELLE MARIANNE SETTENTRIONALI, QUALSIASI STATO DEGLI STATIUNITI O NEL DISTRETTO DI COLUMBIA) OVVERO A QUALUNQUE U.S. PERSON (COME DEFINITA AI SENSI DEL REGULATION S DELLO UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT DEL 1933, COME SUCCESSIVAMENTE MODIFICATO) O QUALSIASI PERSONA CHE SI TROVI O SIA RESIDENTE IN OGNI ALTRA GIURISDIZIONE IN CUI LA DISTRIBUZIONE DEL PRESENTE COMUNICATO SIA CONTRARIA ALLA LEGGE.

PRESS RELEASE

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS FINALIZES THE ACQUISITION OF THE 85% OF THE AMERICAN

COMPANY ENOVATION BRANDS INC.

ENOVATION BRANDS INC. IMPORTS ITALIAN WINES IN THE U.S.A. AND CANADA, OPERATES WITH OWN BRANDS AND DISTRIBUTES ITS PRODUCTS BOTH ON THE

SUPERMARKETS CHANNEL AND THE HO.RE.CA CHANNEL.

Milan, 8 April 2022 - Following the press release of 30 December 2021 (available on the Company's website,www.italianwinebrands.it, Section "Media & Press / Press releases"), Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB" or the "Company") announces that, today, completion of the acquisition of 85% of the share capital of the company Enovation Brands Inc. ("Enovation") has been completed after the fulfillment of all the conditions precedent provided for in the binding agreements. Enovation was sold by the shareholders Norina S.r.l. (for 55%) and by Mr. Giovanni and Mr. Alberto Pecora (for 30%), the latter co-founders and operational managers of Enovation who will continue to hold, respectively, 10% and 5% of the share capital of Enovation as well as to manage the company.

Enovation, based in Miami, is a historic US company that imports Italian wines to North American territory. It is the owner of highly recognized proprietary brands on the US market (Voga® the main one) and, thanks to the close relationships built over the last 20 years with the main distributors and retailers of the country from its structure (23 employees), it can count on a widespread distribution throughout the North American territory, both on the supermarkets channel and on the ho.re.ca channel.

It should be remembered that the equity value for the acquisition of 85% of the share capital of Enovation is equal to a total of USD 22 million, which corresponds to an equity value for 100% of the company equal to USD 25.9 millions. The enterprise value, equal to USD 26.0 million and corresponds to a purchase valuation multiple of EV / EBITDA adjusted buyside equal to 8.1x.

The agreements between IWB and the sellers also provide that the payment of a portion equal to 20% of the price, i.e. USD 4.4 million (i.e. 20% of USD 22 million), is subject to the achievement in 2022 and 2023 of certain targets of growing EBITDA. The agreements between the parties also provide for earn-out mechanisms in favor of the brothers Alberto and Giovanni Pecora in the event of highly positive results of the company to be achieved by 31 December 2024. IWB will use its own cash on hands in order to finance this acquisition with no recourse to new dedicated bank debt.

Thanks to the integration of Enovation, IWB will have direct access to the US market, which is the main exportation market for Italian wines (EUR 1.8 billion estimated value in 2021). Among the immediate revenue synergies generated by the deal, Enovation will benefit from the distribution to its customers of new references of red wines, made in particular in Puglia and Piedmont, where IWB owns its own production cellars, while IWB will be able to offer Enovation branded products on international markets managed through its own commercial network. With regard to cost synergies, it will be possible to reduce the purchase prices of raw materials, thanks to greater purchase volumes achieved. The transaction also confirms IWB's ability to pursue both organic and external growths, this being the fourth transaction finalized in less than four years after

Svinando.com, Raphael Dal Bo AG, Enoitalia S.p.A .

Alessandro Mutinelli, President of IWB, declares: "The North American market is the most important for Italian wine and we are thrilled to start this new adventure with Enovation, the brothers Giovanni and Alberto Pecora and all their Miami management team".

Giovanni Pecora, CEO of Enovation, says: "My brother Alberto and I are thrilled to join the first Italian private wine group. It is an important milestone for Enovation Brands, a recognition of the work done in recent years by our entire team in the USA. Now a new chapter is opening, a new starting point, for even more ambitious goals, which we will share with the whole IWB family ".

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano Euronext Growth Advisor Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano T. +39 02 30516516 Largo Mattioli, 3 - Milano T. +39 02 83424010 investors@italianwinebrands.it iwb-egm@intesasanpaolo.com mrusso@sprianocommunication.com www.italianwinebrands.it ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

THIS RELEASE MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED STATES, NOR TO ANY PERSON WHO IS OR WHO IS RESIDENT OR DOMICILED IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES OR OWNERSHIP (INCLUDING PORTO RICO, VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, SAMOA, WAKE ISLANDS, WAKE ISLANDS, NORTHERN, ANY U.S. STATE OR COLUMBIA DISTRICT) OR ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED UNDER THE REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED) OR ANY PERSON WHO IS LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE IS CONTRARY TO LAW.

