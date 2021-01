Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB – Complementary ordinary dividend

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.p.A.

THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES A COMPLEMENTARY ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF EURO 0.40 PER SHARE THANKS TO THE POSITIVE TREND IN THE ORDINARY COURSE OF BUSINESS

Milan, 4 January 2021 - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors, held today, approved to submit to the ordinary Shareholder's meeting the distribution of complementary ordinary dividend of Eur 0.40 per share.

Such a dividend is complementary to the distribution of Eur 0.10 per share already approved last 16 June 2020 and is to be considered as the implementation of the dividend distribution policy approved by the Board of Directors concurrently with the approval of Financial Statement as at 12.31.2019, which considered as sustainable a pay-out of up to Eur 0.50 per share (see press release of 18 March 2021).

In particular, the Board of Directors considered to proceed with the proposal of the aforementioned complementary ordinary dividend, taking into account: (i) the extremely positive results in terms of revenues volumes achieved in 2020 (ii) the strength of the Company's business model which has shown, even in the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the ability to generate value for its shareholders, (iii) the positive performance of the Company also in the second half of the year.

The dividend distribution will take place through the use of profits made by the Company in previous period, in particular with the reserve "retained earnings" related to the 2019 and previous results.

The Board of Directors resolved to convene, within the terms and in accordance with the law, the Ordinary Shareholders' meeting to resolve on the aforementioned dividend distribution proposal,

The Board of Directors has also identified the following dates for the dividend distribution: 25 January 2021, detachment date, 26 January 2021, record date, 27 January 2021, payment date. The Ordinary Shareholders' meeting will be convened for January 20, 2021 in first call and, if necessary, for January 21, 2021 in second call.