Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 21
12/21/2020 | 10:05am EST
COMUNICATO STAMPA
INFORMATIVA SETTIMANALE SUL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE
DI ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
In relazione al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, il cui avvio è stato annunciato in data 19 ottobre 2020, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") rende noto di aver acquistato nel periodo compreso tra il 14 dicembre 2020 e il 18 dicembre 2020 n. 3.450 azioni proprie per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 65.060,70, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione deliberata dall'Assemblea degli azionisti in data 7 febbraio 2020.
Di seguito si riporta il dettaglio delle operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie sul sistema multilaterale di negoziazione denominato "AIM Italia" su base giornaliera:
Data
Numero azioni
Prezzo medio (euro)
Controvalore (euro)
ordinarie acquistate
14/12/2020
700
18,32
12.822,50
15/12/2020
700
18,70
13.087,50
16/12/2020
650
18,87
12.266,25
17/12/2020
700
19,13
13.391,95
18/12/2020
700
19,28
13.492,50
Totale
3.450
18,86
65.060,70
In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento delegato (UE) 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.
A seguito degli acquisti comunicati in data odierna, considerando le azioni proprie già in portafoglio, alla data del 18 dicembre 2020 IWB detiene n. 33.704 azioni proprie pari al 0,46% del capitale sociale.
With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on 19 October 2020, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020 it purchased 3,450 own shares for a total value of € 65,060.70, pursuant to the authorisation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 7 February 2020.
Below follow the details of the daily transactions for the buy-back of shares on the AIM Italia multilateral trading facility:
Date
Number of ordinary
Average price (EUR)
Value (EUR)
shares purchased
14/12/2020
700
18.32
12,822.50
15/12/2020
700
18.70
13,087.50
16/12/2020
650
18.87
12,266.25
17/12/2020
700
19.13
13,391.95
18/12/2020
700
19.28
13,492.50
Total
3,450
18.86
65,060.70
In accordance with Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 hereto attached, we provide, in detailed form and on a daily basis, the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned period.
As a result of the purchases communicated today, taking into account the own shares already in the portfolio, at 18 December 2020, IWB holds 33,704 own shares equal to 0.46 % of the share capital.
IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 15:04:02 UTC