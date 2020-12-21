Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 21

PRESS RELEASE

WEEKLY DISCLOSURE ON THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

OF ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on 19 October 2020, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020 it purchased 3,450 own shares for a total value of € 65,060.70, pursuant to the authorisation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 7 February 2020.

Below follow the details of the daily transactions for the buy-back of shares on the AIM Italia multilateral trading facility:

Date Number of ordinary Average price (EUR) Value (EUR) shares purchased 14/12/2020 700 18.32 12,822.50 15/12/2020 700 18.70 13,087.50 16/12/2020 650 18.87 12,266.25 17/12/2020 700 19.13 13,391.95 18/12/2020 700 19.28 13,492.50 Total 3,450 18.86 65,060.70

In accordance with Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 hereto attached, we provide, in detailed form and on a daily basis, the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned period.

As a result of the purchases communicated today, taking into account the own shares already in the portfolio, at 18 December 2020, IWB holds 33,704 own shares equal to 0.46 % of the share capital.