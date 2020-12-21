Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Wine Brands S p A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 21

12/21/2020 | 10:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COMUNICATO STAMPA

INFORMATIVA SETTIMANALE SUL PROGRAMMA DI ACQUISTO DI AZIONI PROPRIE

DI ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

In relazione al programma di acquisto di azioni proprie, il cui avvio è stato annunciato in data 19 ottobre 2020, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") rende noto di aver acquistato nel periodo compreso tra il 14 dicembre 2020 e il 18 dicembre 2020 n. 3.450 azioni proprie per un controvalore complessivo di Euro 65.060,70, nell'ambito dell'autorizzazione deliberata dall'Assemblea degli azionisti in data 7 febbraio 2020.

Di seguito si riporta il dettaglio delle operazioni di acquisto di azioni proprie sul sistema multilaterale di negoziazione denominato "AIM Italia" su base giornaliera:

Data

Numero azioni

Prezzo medio (euro)

Controvalore (euro)

ordinarie acquistate

14/12/2020

700

18,32

12.822,50

15/12/2020

700

18,70

13.087,50

16/12/2020

650

18,87

12.266,25

17/12/2020

700

19,13

13.391,95

18/12/2020

700

19,28

13.492,50

Totale

3.450

18,86

65.060,70

In conformità all'art. 2, paragrafo 3 del Regolamento delegato (UE) 2016/1052, in allegato al presente comunicato si riportano, in forma dettagliata e su base giornaliera, le informazioni relative alle operazioni di acquisto compiute nel periodo sopra indicato.

A seguito degli acquisti comunicati in data odierna, considerando le azioni proprie già in portafoglio, alla data del 18 dicembre 2020 IWB detiene n. 33.704 azioni proprie pari al 0,46% del capitale sociale.

PER INFORMAZIONI

Italian Wine Brands

UBI Banca (Nomad)

Uff. Stampa Spriano Communication & Partners

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Corso Europa, 16 - Milano

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

T. +39 02 77811

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

nomad@ubibanca.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

PRESS RELEASE

WEEKLY DISCLOSURE ON THE SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

OF ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

With regard to the share buy-back programme, the launch of which was announced on 19 October 2020, Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. ("IWB") announces that in the period between 14 December 2020 and 18 December 2020 it purchased 3,450 own shares for a total value of € 65,060.70, pursuant to the authorisation approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 7 February 2020.

Below follow the details of the daily transactions for the buy-back of shares on the AIM Italia multilateral trading facility:

Date

Number of ordinary

Average price (EUR)

Value (EUR)

shares purchased

14/12/2020

700

18.32

12,822.50

15/12/2020

700

18.70

13,087.50

16/12/2020

650

18.87

12,266.25

17/12/2020

700

19.13

13,391.95

18/12/2020

700

19.28

13,492.50

Total

3,450

18.86

65,060.70

In accordance with Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 hereto attached, we provide, in detailed form and on a daily basis, the information relating to the purchase transactions carried out during the aforementioned period.

As a result of the purchases communicated today, taking into account the own shares already in the portfolio, at 18 December 2020, IWB holds 33,704 own shares equal to 0.46 % of the share capital.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Italian Wine Brands

UBI Banca (Nomad)

Spriano Communication & Partners Press Office

Viale Abruzzi 94 - Milano

Corso Europa, 16 - Milano

Via Santa Radegonda 16, Milano

T. +39 02 30516516

T. +39 02 77811

T. +39 02 83424010

investors@italianwinebrands.it

nomad@ubibanca.it

mrusso@sprianocommunication.com

www.italianwinebrands.it

ctronconi@sprianocommunication.com

Nome

Nome

Codice

Codice identificativo

Data

Acquisto/

Prezzo per

Codice

Numero identificativo

identificativo

Ora operazione

Quantità

identificativo

Divisa

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

Vendita

unità

Mercato

operazione

Name of the

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the

Price per

Identity code

Reference number of

Name of the Broker

Buy/Sell

Quantity

of

Currency

Issuer

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

transaction

unit

the transaction

the Market

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

10:30:14

B

92

18,00

AIM

EUR

1282075

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

11:17:26

B

50

18,00

AIM

EUR

1282077

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

11:17:26

B

8

18,00

AIM

EUR

1282079

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

12:57:15

B

100

17,90

AIM

EUR

1282083

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

12:57:15

B

100

17,85

AIM

EUR

1282081

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

12:57:15

B

100

18,20

AIM

EUR

1282085

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

16:18:49

B

10

18,90

AIM

EUR

1282087

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

16:19:15

B

40

18,90

AIM

EUR

1282089

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

16:19:15

B

50

18,85

AIM

EUR

1282091

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

17:25:26

B

100

18,95

AIM

EUR

1282093

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

14-12-2020

17:27:28

B

50

18,90

AIM

EUR

1282095

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

10:33:09

B

100

18,80

AIM

EUR

1282762

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

10:56:25

B

50

18,80

AIM

EUR

1282764

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

10:56:25

B

100

18,75

AIM

EUR

1282766

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

12:27:22

B

45

18,75

AIM

EUR

1282768

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

12:42:00

B

5

18,75

AIM

EUR

1282770

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

13:14:52

B

20

18,70

AIM

EUR

1282772

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

13:39:16

B

30

18,70

AIM

EUR

1282774

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

15:26:03

B

50

18,60

AIM

EUR

1282776

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

15:26:03

B

50

18,60

AIM

EUR

1282778

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

16:28:42

B

50

18,70

AIM

EUR

1282780

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

16:56:10

B

100

18,60

AIM

EUR

1282782

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

15-12-2020

16:56:10

B

100

18,65

AIM

EUR

1282784

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

9:44:29

B

100

18,90

AIM

EUR

1283521

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

11:18:00

B

30

18,85

AIM

EUR

1283523

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

12:43:24

B

50

18,85

AIM

EUR

1283525

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

12:43:24

B

45

18,85

AIM

EUR

1283527

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

14:54:34

B

75

18,90

AIM

EUR

1283529

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

15:17:32

B

100

18,85

AIM

EUR

1283531

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

16:11:40

B

75

18,80

AIM

EUR

1283533

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

16:47:20

B

25

18,90

AIM

EUR

1283535

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

16:47:20

B

50

18,90

AIM

EUR

1283537

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

16-12-2020

17:22:38

B

100

18,90

AIM

EUR

1283539

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

09:03:17

B

100

19,00

AIM

EUR

1284735

Nome

Nome

Codice

Codice identificativo

Data

Acquisto/

Prezzo per

Codice

Numero identificativo

identificativo

Ora operazione

Quantità

identificativo

Divisa

dell'Emittente

dell'Intermediario

dell'Intermediario

strumenti finanziari

operazione

Vendita

unità

Mercato

operazione

Name of the

Identity code

Identity code of

Day of

Hour of the

Price per

Identity code

Reference number of

Name of the Broker

Buy/Sell

Quantity

of

Currency

Issuer

of the Broker

the financial instrument

the Transaction

transaction

unit

the transaction

the Market

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

10:00:53

B

75

19,05

AIM

EUR

1284737

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

10:18:17

B

60

18,85

AIM

EUR

1284739

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

10:18:17

B

100

18,80

AIM

EUR

1284743

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

10:18:17

B

75

19,00

AIM

EUR

1284741

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

14:41:36

B

25

18,90

AIM

EUR

1284745

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

17:15:09

B

65

19,35

AIM

EUR

1284747

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

17:26:36

B

21

19,45

AIM

EUR

1284749

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

17:26:36

B

29

19,45

AIM

EUR

1284751

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

17:28:54

B

11

19,45

AIM

EUR

1284753

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

17-12-2020

17:29:18

B

139

19,50

AIM

EUR

1284755

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

10:45:01

B

14

19,30

AIM

EUR

1285322

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

10:45:01

B

18

19,30

AIM

EUR

1285324

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

10:45:01

B

68

19,30

AIM

EUR

1285326

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

11:07:30

B

53

19,20

AIM

EUR

1285328

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

13:18:34

B

50

19,30

AIM

EUR

1285330

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

13:29:01

B

50

19,25

AIM

EUR

1285332

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

13:29:01

B

47

19,20

AIM

EUR

1285334

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

13:29:02

B

77

19,10

AIM

EUR

1285336

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

13:42:33

B

23

19,10

AIM

EUR

1285338

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075765

18-12-2020

17:21:48

B

100

19,15

AIM

EUR

1285340

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075766

18-12-2020

17:23:47

B

100

19,45

AIM

EUR

1285342

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075767

18-12-2020

17:24:17

B

50

19,45

AIM

EUR

1285344

IWB

CFO

2817

IT0005075764

18-12-2020

17:29:37

B

50

19,45

AIM

EUR

1285346

Disclaimer

IWB - Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 15:04:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
10:05aITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 21
PU
12/14ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 14
PU
12/11ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – Investor Relations Manager appointed
PU
12/07ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 12 07
PU
11/30ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 11 30
PU
11/23ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 11 23
PU
11/16ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – Acquisto azioni proprie – informat..
PU
11/09ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Informativa settimanale sul programma di acquisto di..
PU
11/02ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : IWB – buyback weekly disclosure 2020 11 02
PU
10/26ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S P A : Acquisto azioni proprie – informativa settiman..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 189 M 231 M 231 M
Net income 2020 12,5 M 15,2 M 15,2 M
Net Debt 2020 5,04 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,0x
Yield 2020 2,62%
Capitalization 144 M 176 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 27,50 €
Last Close Price 19,50 €
Spread / Highest target 53,8%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alessandro Mutinelli Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Giuseppe Sibilla Chief Operating Officer
Massimo Morra Group Chief Financial Officer
Simone Strocchi Vice Chairman
Angela Oggionni Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.50.59%176
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-41.93%5 176
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-12.42%1 276
DELEGAT GROUP LIMITED29.05%1 120
C&C GROUP PLC-44.90%935
LAURENT-PERRIER-14.19%543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ