Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IWB   IT0005075764

ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.

(IWB)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  12:35:32 2023-03-23 pm EDT
22.10 EUR   -0.90%
02:44pItalian Wine Brands, revenues on a rise in 2022; profit falls
AN
02/01ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia climbs, Fenix on the bottom
AN
2022IWB finalizes acquisition of Blackbeard and Fossalto
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italian Wine Brands, revenues on a rise in 2022; profit falls

03/23/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Italian Wine Brands Spa on Thursday reviewed and approved the draft financial statements as of December 31, 2022 reporting a net profit of EUR14.2 million down from EUR18.2 million in 2021.

Revenues amounted to EUR439.5 million up from EUR431.4 million in 2021. The sales growth momentum is driven by M&A transactions completed by the group during the year, Enovation Brands Inc. and Blackbeard. In particular, "with the acquisition of Enovation, IWB intended to fully incorporate its direct presence in supermarkets and the ho.re.ca. channel in the U.S. and Canadian markets, the most important for Italian wine. Instead, with the acquisition of Barbanera, the Group has increased its offer of premium wines - with particular reference to the ho.re.ca. channel, which until now had been less penetrated - and achieved a direct presidium in Tuscany with its own winery," the company explains in a note.

Restated Ebitda for 2022 is EUR37.2 million from EUR41.8 million in 2021. Raw material consumption as a percentage of sales increased to 67.6 percent from 67.0 percent in 2021 due to inflationary pressures on the costs of dry materials--glass, packaging, labels, capsules--occurred several times during 2022 and only partly reflected, progressively, in sales prices.

Costs for services show an increase in the incidence on sales revenue to 17.9% from 17.6% due solely to increased costs for utilities such as electricity and gas.

Personnel costs show a very slight increase from the previous year, to 5.6 percent from 5.0 percent, due to the greater portion of in-house production carried out by the group and the addition of new resources particularly in the sales area and the direct sales force.

As of December 31, 2022, the group had net financial debt of EUR129.5 million, up from net financial debt of EUR108.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

Italian Wine Brands' stock on Thursday closed down 0.9 percent at EUR22.10 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
02:44pItalian Wine Brands, revenues on a rise in 2022; profit falls
AN
02/01ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Visibilia climbs, Fenix on ..
AN
2022IWB finalizes acquisition of Blackbeard and Fossalto
AN
2022Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. completed the acquisition of Barbanera Srl and Fossalto S.R...
CI
2022Italian Wine Brands S P A : IWB - Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on second call
PU
2022Iwb : pubblicato avviso di convocazione assemblea straordinaria
PU
2022Italian Wine Brands S P A : Proxy for the attendance to the Shareholders' Meeting 2022/12/..
PU
2022Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. signed an agreement to acquire Barbanera Srl and Fossalto S...
CI
2022Italian Wine Brands Completes Share Buyback Program
MT
2022Italian Wine Brands S.p.A.'s Equity Buyback announced on January 10, 2022, has expired.
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 404 M 436 M 436 M
Net income 2022 13,4 M 14,5 M 14,5 M
Net Debt 2022 140 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 0,52%
Capitalization 209 M 225 M 225 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,86x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 356
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Italian Wine Brands S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 22,30 €
Average target price 35,88 €
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Mutinelli Chairman, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Massimo Morra Group Chief Financial Officer
Giuseppe Sibilla Chief Operating Officer
Antonella Lillo Independent Director
Simone Strocchi Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALIAN WINE BRANDS S.P.A.-18.76%227
TREASURY WINE ESTATES LIMITED-4.63%6 260
THE DUCKHORN PORTFOLIO, INC.-6.88%1 778
VIÑA CONCHA Y TORO S.A.-5.66%916
LAURENT-PERRIER-12.69%746
C&C GROUP PLC-14.55%717
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer