Company Presentation

Information reported in this document (the "Document") has been compiled by Italmobiliare S.p.A. ("Italmobiliare" or the "Company") from public sources and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made, given or accepted by or on behalf of Italmobiliare as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of the information or opinions contained herein. Neither Italmobiliare nor any other person accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from any use of, or otherwise in connection with, the Document.

The information set out herein may be subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and such information may change materially. Italmobiliare undertakes no obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in them is subject to change without notice or revise its outlook or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.

Forward Looking Statement

This Document may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future, and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: continued volatility and further deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, changes in laws and regulations and the institutional environment (in each case in Italy or abroad), and many other factors, most of which are beyond Italmobiliare control. Italmobiliare expressly disclaims and does not assume any liability in connection with any inaccuracies in any of these forward-looking statements or in connection with any use by any party of such forward-looking statements.

Not an Offer of Securities

The information provided in this Document is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be, nor should it be considered to be, an advertisement or an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. The information herein, or upon which opinions have been based, has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations, expressed or implied, or guarantees, can be made as to their accuracy, timeliness or completeness. All opinions and information set forth herein are subject to change without notice. Past performance should not be taken as an indication or guarantee of future performance, and no representation or warranty is made regarding future performance. Before entering into any transaction, you should take steps to ensure that you understand and have made an independent assessment of the appropriateness of the transaction in light of your own objectives and circumstances, including the possible risks and benefits of entering into such transaction. You should also consider making such independent investigations by discussing the transaction with your professional tax, legal, accounting, and other advisors.

This Document is being delivered for information purposes only to a very limited number of persons and companies who are 'qualified investors' within the meaning of section 86(7) of FSMA purchasing as principal or in circumstances under section 86(2) of FSMA, as well as persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments and who fall within the category of persons set out in Article 19 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or are high net worth companies within the meaning set out in Article 49 of the Order or are otherwise permitted to receive it (together, the "Relevant Persons"). This Document is distributed only to and directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any other person who receives this Document should not rely or act upon it. By accepting this Document and not immediately returning it, the recipient is deemed to represent and warrant that: (i) they are a person who falls within the above description of persons entitled to receive the Document; (ii) they have read, agree and will comply with the contents of this notice; and (iii) they will use the information in this Document solely for evaluating their possible interest in acquiring securities of the Company. If you are in any doubt as to the matters contained in this Document (including whether you fall within the definitions of Qualified Investor or Relevant Person) you should consult an authorised person specialising in advising on investments of the kind contained in this Document. Any investment or investment activity to which this Document relates is available only to Qualified Investors and Relevant Persons.