Italmobiliare S p A : 2021 Financial Statements reviewed by the Board of Directors

distributed using the entire profit of Euro 53,146,430 and retained earnings for an amount of Euro 6,049,672.

Generally speaking, 2021 was a positive year for Italmobiliare's portfolio companies, confirming the resilience of the portfolio versus the health emergency that affected the last two years.

A particular contribution was made by the excellent results of Caffè Borbone, with revenue exceeding 250 million, and a particularly brilliant year by Tecnica Group, with revenue improving by 22% on the previous year and very positive also compared with the pre- pandemic 2019.

Italmobiliare S.p.A.'s NAV per share amounted to 49.24 euro, to which the payment of a dividend of 0.65 per share has to be added, up by 14.75% with respect to the same figure at December 31, 2020.

The performance of Italmobiliare's stock, listed in the Euronext STAR Milan segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, recorded an increase in price of 11% in 2021, to which the dividend has to be added.

During 2021, the purchase of the residual 20% of Officina Profumo-Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella S.p.A. was finalised (for 40 million euro) to allow us to operate with greater strategic flexibility in the company's development path and in the acceleration of international expansion. In March 2021 Italmobiliare participated as one of the fund's co- investors in the operation which saw the acquisition by the Clessidra's Capital Partners 3 fund of a majority stake in Botter S.p.A., with a view to supporting Clessidra's project to create an Italian leader in the wine sector that has good growth potential in new markets. In November 2021 Italmobiliare finalised an agreement for the acquisition of 19.99% of Bene Assicurazioni, an operation that will be completed following the release of the authorisation by IVASS, the Insurance Supervisory Authority. In December 2021 the sale of the assets of Sirap was completed with the closing of the sales of Sirap UK and Sirap France, while the first half of 2021 saw the sale of the assets in Italy, Poland and Spain to the Faerch Group, and of the Petruzalek Group and Sirap GmbH to Zeus Packaging. Overall, the sale of the Sirap Group took place at a NAV over 30 million euro higher than the NAV of Sirap at June 30, 2020.

Italmobiliare S.p.A. has closed its 2021 financial statements with a profit of 53.1 million euro (31.5 million in 2020). Compared with 2020, the profit before tax has gone from 26.1 million euro to 74.9 million euro.

Looking at the pro-forma aggregate, 2021 revenue amounted to 1.579 million euro, an overall improvement of 25% compared with 2020 and growth of more than 15% for all of the Portfolio Companies. Compared with 2019, aggregate revenue in 2021 improved by 19%.

Pro-forma gross operating profit came in at 277,4 million euro, a 20% improvement on the previous year. Again in this case, the comparison with 2019 shows an increase in total gross operating profit of 46%.

During the year, a significant stake in HeidelbergCement was sold, with a substantial decrease in this position to 37.2 million euro. At the start of the year there remains a significant net cash position (337.5 million euro), which is available to finance more development.

"In a situation of uncertainty like the current one, our main focus is still attention to people and the sustainability of business models over time. The diversification of investments towards Italian companies of excellence - underlines the CEO Carlo Pesenti - turned out to be the right strategy, despite the fact that 2021 was still partially marked by an exceptional event such as the global health emergency. The ability to seize new opportunities, the constant monitoring of risks, the actions taken in support of the Portfolio Companies and