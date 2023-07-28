COMPANY PRESENTATION
JULY 2023
INDEX
02
Italmobiliare: Overview
ESG approach
Investment Portfolio
Focus on portfolio companies
Closing remarks
Appendix
Vision & mission and strategic approach
03
"Italmobiliare Investment Holding owns and manages a diversified portfolio of investments in excellent Italian
INVESTMENT STRATEGY
mid-sized companies with a strategic vision based on a
financial and industrial history that goes back over 150 years"
VISION
Italmobiliare intends to be a reference partner for entrepreneurs and managers willing to accelerate and enhance their long-term growth plans and actively
contribute to global challenges, creating sustainable, innovative, more competitive and resilient businesses
MISSION
Italmobiliare plays a proactive role in the process of growth and enhancement of its portfolio companies by promoting their development,
FOCUS
VALUE
CREATION
AND NETWORK
Focus on Italian champions operating in resilient industrial, services and consumer sectors with strong brands, distinctive capabilities, and international presence
Flexible approach on investments, usually focused on entrepreneurs skills and talent
Contribution to value creation of portfolio companies with strategic and financial support for organic and M&A growth, as well as identification of synergies between portfolio companies and Italmobiliare itself
Private equity investments provide Italmobiliare and its direct investee companies a global footprint for business opportunities
internationalisation and innovation with an effective governance and risk management model, and full ESG integration at all stages of investing
Italmobiliare is committed on improving the ESG
ESG DRIVEN
positioning of its portfolio companies
leveraging its industrial heritage and
governance expertise as a listed holding
Italmobiliare at a glance
- Investment holding since 1946
- Majority shareholder: Pesenti family, active in the Italian business community for over 150 years
- Focus on equity investments on Italian mid-sized companies
- NAV: Euro 2.1 bn or Euro 48.8 per share(1),
- Increase in NAV since end of 2017: Euro 0.8 bn, of which Euro 0.2 bn of dividends paid out to shareholders
- Listed on Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
- Market cap: approx. Euro 1.0 bn(2)
- Total shareholders return last 5 years: 50%(2)
- Ordinary dividend of Euro 0.7 per share (2.8% yield)(3)
04
(1)
As of June 30, 2023, net of treasury shares
(2)
As of July 26, 2023, share price of Euro 24.7 per share, net of treasury shares
(3)
Dividend for 2022 results, based on share price on July 26, 2023 adjusted for dividend
Our History
Since 2017 invested in 11 portfolio companies and executed 2 major exits
In 1979 Italmobiliare acquires the control of Italcementi and in 1980 is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange
Sale of Italcementi for a mix of cash and assets incl. Italgen, BravoSolution and HeidelbergCement shares
Portfolio diversification
Purchase of 60% of
Caffè Borbone and
39% of ISEO
Acquisition of a 80% stake in Officina Profumo- Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella
Acquisition of 92.5% of Casa della Salute (now CDS) and 60% of Callmewine
Adherence to UN Global Compact
In April acquisition of a 19,99% stake in Bene Assicurazioni
In May distributed €59m of ordinary and extraordinary dividend
In October acquisition of 100% of SIDI Sport
1946
1979
1992
1993-05
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Italcementi, founded in 1864, carves out into newly created Italmobiliare the non-building materials related assets
05
Italcementi acquires Ciments Français becoming a world leading player in the cement industry
Conversion of Italmobiliare saving shares
Acquisition of Clessidra
SGR
Share buy back for €100m
Purchase of 40% of Tecnica Group
Sale of BravoSolution and acquisition of a stake in Jaggaer
Acquisition of 30% of
Autogas Nord (now AGN
Energia) and 80% of
Capitelli
Sale of stake in Jaggaer
Cancellation of 90% of treasury shares
Listing on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
Exit from the food plastic packaging sector by disposing Sirap Group's assets
Increased stake in Officina Profumo- Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella to 100%
Sale of co-investment in Florence Group
Adherence to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), committing to set emission reduction targets in line with the net-zero scenario
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Italmobiliare S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 12:54:04 UTC.