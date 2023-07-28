COMPANY PRESENTATION

Italmobiliare: Overview

ESG approach

Investment Portfolio

Focus on portfolio companies

Closing remarks

Appendix

Vision & mission and strategic approach

"Italmobiliare Investment Holding owns and manages a diversified portfolio of investments in excellent Italian

INVESTMENT STRATEGY

mid-sized companies with a strategic vision based on a

financial and industrial history that goes back over 150 years"

VISION

Italmobiliare intends to be a reference partner for entrepreneurs and managers willing to accelerate and enhance their long-term growth plans and actively

contribute to global challenges, creating sustainable, innovative, more competitive and resilient businesses

MISSION

Italmobiliare plays a proactive role in the process of growth and enhancement of its portfolio companies by promoting their development,

FOCUS

VALUE

CREATION

AND NETWORK

Focus on Italian champions operating in resilient industrial, services and consumer sectors with strong brands, distinctive capabilities, and international presence

Flexible approach on investments, usually focused on entrepreneurs skills and talent

Contribution to value creation of portfolio companies with strategic and financial support for organic and M&A growth, as well as identification of synergies between portfolio companies and Italmobiliare itself

Private equity investments provide Italmobiliare and its direct investee companies a global footprint for business opportunities

internationalisation and innovation with an effective governance and risk management model, and full ESG integration at all stages of investing

Italmobiliare is committed on improving the ESG

ESG DRIVEN

positioning of its portfolio companies

leveraging its industrial heritage and

governance expertise as a listed holding

Italmobiliare at a glance

  • Investment holding since 1946
  • Majority shareholder: Pesenti family, active in the Italian business community for over 150 years
  • Focus on equity investments on Italian mid-sized companies
  • NAV: Euro 2.1 bn or Euro 48.8 per share(1),
  • Increase in NAV since end of 2017: Euro 0.8 bn, of which Euro 0.2 bn of dividends paid out to shareholders
  • Listed on Euronext STAR segment of Borsa Italiana
  • Market cap: approx. Euro 1.0 bn(2)
  • Total shareholders return last 5 years: 50%(2)
  • Ordinary dividend of Euro 0.7 per share (2.8% yield)(3)

(1)

As of June 30, 2023, net of treasury shares

(2)

As of July 26, 2023, share price of Euro 24.7 per share, net of treasury shares

(3)

Dividend for 2022 results, based on share price on July 26, 2023 adjusted for dividend

Our History

Since 2017 invested in 11 portfolio companies and executed 2 major exits

In 1979 Italmobiliare acquires the control of Italcementi and in 1980 is listed on the Milan Stock Exchange

Sale of Italcementi for a mix of cash and assets incl. Italgen, BravoSolution and HeidelbergCement shares

Portfolio diversification

Purchase of 60% of

Caffè Borbone and

39% of ISEO

Acquisition of a 80% stake in Officina Profumo- Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella

Acquisition of 92.5% of Casa della Salute (now CDS) and 60% of Callmewine

Adherence to UN Global Compact

In April acquisition of a 19,99% stake in Bene Assicurazioni

In May distributed €59m of ordinary and extraordinary dividend

In October acquisition of 100% of SIDI Sport

1946

1979

1992

1993-05

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Italcementi, founded in 1864, carves out into newly created Italmobiliare the non-building materials related assets

Italcementi acquires Ciments Français becoming a world leading player in the cement industry

Conversion of Italmobiliare saving shares

Acquisition of Clessidra

SGR

Share buy back for €100m

Purchase of 40% of Tecnica Group

Sale of BravoSolution and acquisition of a stake in Jaggaer

Acquisition of 30% of

Autogas Nord (now AGN

Energia) and 80% of

Capitelli

Sale of stake in Jaggaer

Cancellation of 90% of treasury shares

Listing on STAR segment of Borsa Italiana

Exit from the food plastic packaging sector by disposing Sirap Group's assets

Increased stake in Officina Profumo- Farmaceutica di Santa Maria Novella to 100%

Sale of co-investment in Florence Group

Adherence to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), committing to set emission reduction targets in line with the net-zero scenario

