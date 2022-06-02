Italpinas Development : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.
Italpinas Development CorporationIDC
PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Type of Securities
|
For the period ended
|
Mar 31, 2022
|
Description of the Disclosure
|
List of Top 100 Stockholders
|
Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares
|
629,568,795
|
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any
|
0
|
Number of Outstanding Common Shares
|
629,568,795
|
Number of Listed Common Shares
|
629,568,795
|
Number of Lodged Common Shares
|
629,565,155
|
PCD Nominee - Filipino
|
462,884,174
|
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino
|
166,680,981
|
Number of Certificated Common Shares
|
3,640
|
Change from previous submission
|
All figures changed from previous submission
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Aleli Cordero
|
Designation
|
Legal Counsel
Disclaimer
Italpinas Development Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:41:03 UTC.