  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Philippines
  4. Philippines Stock Exchange
  5. Italpinas Development Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IDC   PHY4211L1036

ITALPINAS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION

(IDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Philippines Stock Exchange  -  05-31
0.8500 PHP   +2.41%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Italpinas Development : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

06/02/2022 | 04:47am EDT
The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Italpinas Development CorporationIDC PSE Disclosure Form 17-12-A - List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares) Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

  • Common
For the period ended Mar 31, 2022
Description of the Disclosure

List of Top 100 Stockholders

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 629,568,795
Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 0
Number of Outstanding Common Shares 629,568,795
Number of Listed Common Shares 629,568,795
Number of Lodged Common Shares 629,565,155
PCD Nominee - Filipino 462,884,174
PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 166,680,981
Number of Certificated Common Shares 3,640
Change from previous submission

All figures changed from previous submission

Filed on behalf by:
Name Aleli Cordero
Designation Legal Counsel

Disclaimer

Italpinas Development Corporation published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 08:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 535 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 63
Free-Float 42,6%
Chart ITALPINAS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Italpinas Development Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Romolo Valentino Nati Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jose Dayrit Leviste President, Chief Compliance Officer & Director
Shennan A. Sy Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Director
Giuseppe Garofalo Chief Operations Officer
Jose G. Araullo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITALPINAS DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION-29.75%10
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-9.51%30 156
VONOVIA SE-27.88%29 536
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-14.27%13 046
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-16.61%12 586
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-31.86%10 940