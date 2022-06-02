Italpinas Development : List of Top 100 Stockholders (Common Shares)

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

Italpinas Development Corporation

IDC

Reference: Section 17.12 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Type of Securities

Common

For the period ended Mar 31, 2022

Description of the Disclosure List of Top 100 Stockholders

Number of Issued and Outstanding Common Shares 629,568,795 Number of Treasury Common Shares, if any 0 Number of Outstanding Common Shares 629,568,795 Number of Listed Common Shares 629,568,795 Number of Lodged Common Shares 629,565,155 PCD Nominee - Filipino 462,884,174 PCD Nominee - Non-Filipino 166,680,981 Number of Certificated Common Shares 3,640

Change from previous submission All figures changed from previous submission